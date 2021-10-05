Maryland has a deep unit of talented wide receivers, but the loss of Demus is a significant blow to the offense. Demus led the team in receiving yards during the shortened 2020 season with 24 receptions for 365 yards and in 2019 with 41 catches for 625 yards. This season, Demus again served as a primary target for quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who started the season with four strong performances before a mistake-ridden outing in the 51-14 loss against Iowa, now ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press poll.
Through five weeks of the 2021 season, Demus racked up 507 receiving yards and led the team in that category in every game, even when he departed early against the Hawkeyes. Demus’s 101.4 receiving yards per game are the second-most in the Big Ten, but now Maryland must fill that void.
“He’s the best player on our team, so when something like that happens, it’s bound to affect the team,” senior tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo said after the Iowa game. “... He practices so hard. He practices like a first-rounder. He treats everybody with respect. He’s a great guy to be around. It more so hurts me for him, knowing how great of a season he’s been having so far.”
Demus has played four seasons for the Terps, but every college athlete who participated in the 2020-21 season affected by the coronavirus pandemic can receive a waiver that allows for a fifth season of eligibility. However, Demus could chose to recover from the injury and focus on the 2022 NFL draft as he originally planned.
With maturity and experience, Maryland’s Dontay Demus Jr. has become a big-play wide receiver with a big-time future
Locksley has praised Demus for how he has matured in his time at Maryland and particularly this year as he eyes an NFL career. Demus had a six-game stretch, beginning in 2020 and extending into this season, with a touchdown reception in every outing. At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Demus’s size and speed make him difficult to defend, and he has shown his big-play ability throughout his college career.
“Dontay Demus runs that whole receiver group,” Tagovailoa said earlier this season.
Behind Demus, Maryland has a handful of skilled receivers in sophomore Rakim Jarrett (276 yards), junior Jeshaun Jones (218 yards) and senior Darryl Jones (110 yards). Tight ends, particularly Okonkwo and sophomore Corey Dyches, have been far more involved in the passing game this season, and running back Tayon Fleet-Davis has also proved he can catch passes out of the backfield. The Terps will need a rise in production from those offensive players to overcome the loss of Demus.
After Demus left the field against Iowa, the game unraveled quickly. The fumble that accompanied Demus’s injury on the kickoff return was one of three Maryland turnovers during a five-minute stretch, and Iowa scored three touchdowns during that short span. Maryland, which led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter, trailed 34-7 by halftime.
The lopsided result was a bleak reminder of the gap between the Terps and the top programs of the Big Ten. Maryland’s schedule through the next two months poses a difficult challenge, first with a trip to No. 7 Ohio State this weekend, and then three more ranked opponents — No. 4 Penn State, No. 9 Michigan and No. 11 Michigan State — after that.