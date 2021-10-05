The rebuke came after video surfaced of Meyer in a bar late last week with a young woman dancing alongside him. Meyer had remained in Ohio and did not immediately accompany the Jaguars back to Jacksonville following a loss Thursday night at Cincinnati that dropped their record in Meyer’s first NFL season to 0-4.
“I have addressed this matter with Urban,” Khan said in a written statement released by the team. “Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver.”
Earlier Tuesday, people familiar with the situation were dismissive of a report that the team was considering more severe action against Meyer. They called such speculation inaccurate.
Whether or not there is further fallout to come, it is striking that the situation has become so bleak and so foreboding so quickly in Meyer’s first season. The hire was celebrated when Khan was able in January to lure Meyer back to coaching and to the NFL after his extremely successful — but sometimes controversial — career in the college ranks over 17 years at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State.
Already, there have been missteps suggestive of a possibility that Meyer could join the list of high-profile college coaches — including Lou Holtz, Steve Spurrier, Nick Saban and Chip Kelly — who have failed to thrive in the NFL.
In February, the Jaguars hired Chris Doyle as their director of sports performance. He had been accused of mistreating players and making racist comments while at the University of Iowa. The team announced Doyle’s resignation a day later after sharp criticism that included the Fritz Pollard Alliance, the diversity group that works closely with the NFL, calling the hire “simply unacceptable.”
The Jaguars signed Tim Tebow, Meyer’s former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Florida, as a tight end in May, despite the fact that Tebow was about to turn 34 and has not played in an NFL game since 2012. Tebow was released by the team in August after the experiment went about as most observers had expected in training camp.
The NFL Players Association said in late August it would launch an investigation into comments made by Meyer, who said the Jaguars considered players’ vaccination status while making their roster decisions. The team released a clarification soon after by saying in a written statement that “no player was released because of their vaccination status.”
Meyer won 85.4 percent of his games as a college coach; his teams won three national championships. But like other coaches, he is finding that the talent of the players is more evenly distributed in the NFL and the margin between winning and losing is slim. He told Denver Broncos Coach Vic Fangio when their teams played that every week in the NFL is like facing Alabama.
The Jaguars are on a 19-game losing streak dating to last season, tied for the third-longest skid in league history. They’re winless this season as Meyer attempts to develop quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was taken with the top choice in the NFL draft in April. The Jaguars squandered leads of 14-0 and 21-14 and lost to the Bengals, 24-21, Thursday night on a field goal as time expired.
“That’s devastating, heartbreaking,” Meyer said in his postgame news conference. “These guys — usually I’m not wrong about stuff like that. I just see a good team in there. I see good guys. I see good hearts. I see guys that work. I told them: ‘I’m not wrong. I’m not wrong about that stuff.’ This team is going to win some games.”
Meyer, in the same news conference, also called the loss “sickening.” But Meyer, who owns restaurants in Ohio, later said that he stayed behind “to see the grandkids” and go out to dinner rather than returning to Jacksonville with the Jaguars immediately after the game.
After the video surfaced over the weekend, Meyer issued an apology Monday “for being a distraction.” He called the incident “stupid” and said he “owned” it.
“I should not have myself in that kind of position,” Meyer said during a news conference.