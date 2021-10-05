But no one has called more games than West, who in May surpassed Bill Klem by umpiring the 5,376th game of his career. That apparently is enough: According to multiple reports, the 68-year-old West has informed MLB that he will retire after this year’s postseason, ending one of the more polarizing umpiring careers in MLB history.
West, nicknamed “Cowboy Joe” or “Country Joe” because of his country music side hustle, is slated to work at least one more game, Wednesday’s NL wild-card game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals. If that’s the end, we’ll always have these greatest hits by which to remember him.
The Andre Dawson incident
West ejected Chicago Cubs right fielder Andre Dawson for arguing a called third strike during a 1991 game, causing Dawson to absolutely lose his mind and the Wrigley Field fans to litter the outfield with cups. After Dawson tossed several bats onto the field from the dugout, MLB suspended him for a game and fined him $1,000.
The Mark Buehrle balks incident
In 2010, West ejected Chicago White Sox Manager Ozzie Guillen for arguing a balk call against Mark Buehrle, then ejected the pitcher after he dropped his glove following a second balk call.
Guillen would use multiple expletives to describe West after the game, while White Sox color commentator Ken Harrelson said West was “becoming a joke to the umpiring profession” and “deserves a suspension.” But after West broke Klem’s record this year, Harrelson called his accomplishment “unbelievable” and said he and West had become friends, calling him a “man’s man” and a “hell of a guy.”
The Jonathan Papelbon incident
This time, it was West who was punished for his on-field actions, earning a one-game suspension for grabbing the jersey of Phillies pitcher Jonathan Papelbon after ejecting him for grabbing his crotch in the direction of Philadelphia’s fans during a 2014 game.
“Joe knows that an umpire cannot initiate physical contact with a player, just as a player cannot initiate physical contact with an umpire,” Joe Torre, MLB’s executive vice president for baseball operations, said in a statement. “I spoke to Joe about the incident, and he admitted that there was a better way to handle the situation.”
Coincidentally, West previously had been suspended for three days and fined $500 after pushing Torre in 1983, when Torre was managing the Atlanta Braves. It was believed to be the first in-season suspension of an umpire in MLB history.
The Adrián Beltré incident
MLB suspended West for three days again in 2017 after he told USA Today that “it’s got to be Adrián Beltré” when asked who was the biggest complainer in the major leagues.
Both the World Umpires Association and Beltré said West’s interactions with the Texas Rangers third baseman had been all in jest.
The Mike Rizzo incident
During an empty-stadium pandemic game last year, West and fellow umpire Hunter Wendelstedt tossed Washington Nationals GM Mike Rizzo from a game in Atlanta even though he was stationed high above the field in a luxury suite.
“I wouldn’t take that from a player. I wouldn’t take that from a manager,” West told the Associated Press after the game. “If it was Donald Trump, I’d eject him, too. But I’d still vote for him.”
“He was saying ‘you’re brutal’ and other things,” West continued. “We’re in a pandemic situation. You can hear everything.”
The Paul Lo Duca incident
In April, the New York Supreme Court awarded West $500,000 plus interest in a defamation lawsuit against former MLB player Paul Lo Duca, who had said on a podcast that reliever Billy Wagner, a former teammate on the New York Mets, had bribed West into calling a bigger strike zone during one specific game against the Phillies by letting him drive his 1957 Chevrolet.
It was determined that West worked home plate in only one Phillies-Mets game when Wagner and Lo Duca were teammates in 2006 and 2007, and that Wagner did not pitch in that game. The judge in the case agreed with West’s assertion that Lo Duca’s false claim would damage West’s chances of making the Hall of Fame, thus limiting his future earning potential.
“The Naked Gun” cameo
West made an brief cameo in the iconic baseball scene in the 1989 classic “The Naked Gun.”