Langley (8-3) regularly has a deep roster featuring future Division I players. For the Highlanders (15-1), the game between the ears carries a lot of weight in this matchup.
“It’s the simple fact that Langley is on the jersey,” McLean Coach Samantha Stewart said before the match. “They have been conditioned, [because] it’s been so long since varsity has beaten Langley, that I don’t think they believed they could win the first match.”
In the teams’ first meeting in early September, McLean had issues with resiliency, regularly dropping five or six points in a row as it got swept by its nemesis. McLean made sure that wasn’t a problem Tuesday — whether it was senior Ella Park’s consecutive aces in the first set or Nicole Mallus’s five late-set kills just a few minutes later. Stewart never had to call a timeout.
“I don’t think nerves really affected us,” Park said. “Last game when we got swept, it was all nerves, all a mental game. Today, we homed in on what we can do for each other.”
The historic significance of the match wasn’t lost on Mallus.
“It feels great to feel a legacy, and all these freshmen know that they can beat this team so easily, having them carry this on for these next four years,” she said. “It feels so great to stick it to them after all these years.”
Volleyball is a mental game, Stewart said, one that requires “at minimum” four to six players who are locked in. Even as their lead grew, McLean’s players remained focused, turning in nearly mistake-free volleyball and smiling as they served in the third set. Only once did McLean appear rattled — when it dropped five straight points in that set to knot the score at 24.
That put the Highlanders back in a familiar position: as the underdogs. The final two points went to McLean.
