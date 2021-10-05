On the other side, the Tampa Bay Rays are back in the postseason, having again compiled the best record in the AL with so little flash that they sometimes feel lost in the shadows. They are counting on a nontraditional pitching setup that relies far less on starters than most postseason teams in history — the kind of setup that people in the industry look at and shake their heads, as skeptical of the approach as they are worried the Rays know something they don’t.