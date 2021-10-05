What happens next is anyone’s guess, because these playoffs look very little like anyone expected in March.
For one thing, it was the San Diego Padres, not the San Francisco Giants, who appeared most ready to dethrone the Dodgers in the NL West. Instead, the Giants compiled one of the most impressive runs to a division title in recent memory with an improbable 107-win season — a year so unexpected that even though they enter the postseason with the best record in baseball and no history of inconsistency, they don’t feel like consensus favorites.
On the other side, the Tampa Bay Rays are back in the postseason, having again compiled the best record in the AL with so little flash that they sometimes feel lost in the shadows. They are counting on a nontraditional pitching setup that relies far less on starters than most postseason teams in history — the kind of setup that people in the industry look at and shake their heads, as skeptical of the approach as they are worried the Rays know something they don’t.
And waiting for the winner of whatever AL East showdown materializes for Tampa Bay is the winner of a series between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox, teams led by two of the most accomplished managers of this generation: Dusty Baker and Tony La Russa.
The Astros are trying to prove they were good enough to win without the aid of trash cans and sign-stealing that drenched them in scandal — all while trying to get Baker his first World Series title in more than two decades of managing. The endearing White Sox are trying to start a dynasty with a roster as fun-loving as their manager is serious, hoping to use a Cubs down year to remind everyone that the South Side of Chicago houses a winner worth watching.
This postseason will be played in a strange sort of limbo between the way things have been this time of year and the way they may soon be. Last year, dislodged from tradition by the coronavirus pandemic, MLB and its players agreed to test an expanded playoff format. Instead of the usual 10-team playoff scenario, with two wild-card teams per league, the sides agreed to include 16 teams after the shortened 60-game season. Additional rounds gave teams that may have recovered from slow starts in a longer season more margin for error in the shorter one. Plus, more postseason games meant more postseason revenue.
This season, MLB and the players’ union reverted to the setup dictated by their collective bargaining agreement. But that CBA expires Dec. 1, and some familiar with the postures of both parties believe ownership will push to implement expanded playoffs for the long term. If they do, they might eliminate the riveting drama that seized the AL wild-card race this weekend as four teams vied for two spots and threatened to end the season in a perfectly chaotic four-way tie.
The CBA will hover over the playoffs like a charging storm, because the expectation around MLB is that once the playoffs end, negotiations will pick up with unprecedented vigor. As much as the sides deny it publicly, tensions are as high as ever.
Multiple executives, including Mets President Sandy Alderson, have admitted that their front offices are bracing for a potential work stoppage via owner lockout or player strike at some point this offseason. The concern is a prolonged work stoppage, which would result in an interrupted season for the second time in three years. Given that possibility, these playoffs have a distinct feeling of the sunny, breezy days before the storm hits — a time to be treasured and appreciated, because no one knows what things will look like when the postseason comes around again.
But the more imminent concern for these playoffs remains the pandemic. Of the 10 teams in the postseason, all but one — the Red Sox — reached the 85 percent vaccination threshold required to relax protocols for players, coaches and staff during the season.
In the weeks before the playoffs, MLB and the union discussed changes to those protocols. They finalized those revisions late last week; according to an MLB official, non-playing staff members on postseason teams who are not fully vaccinated will be prohibited from accessing restricted areas and from being around players in any capacity.
How that rule will affect teams remains to be seen, though the Boston Globe and others reported the Red Sox replaced unvaccinated first base coach Tom Goodwin for the last few games of the season in anticipation of the rule shift.
The Red Sox know better than anyone the perils of covid-19: They endured a month-long outbreak that began in August and took until the last days of the season to shake completely. While the Washington Nationals, Minnesota Twins, Yankees and others had games postponed because of outbreaks earlier in the season, MLB never seemed to consider postponing Red Sox games late in the year — a signal, perhaps, of how it would handle must-play games in October.
Other changes to regular season protocols include daily testing for unvaccinated players and a maximum nine-man taxi squad of potential replacement players that must include a catcher. If a pitcher is placed on the covid-19 injured list, he must be replaced with a pitcher, a hitter with a hitter. The runner-on-second-base rule for extra innings will not apply.
But to begin the playoffs, covid-related health concerns seem likely to be far less of a story than injury-related ones — because a flurry of key players went down in the final hours of the season. Yankees shortstop Gio Urshela was pulled from New York’s win against the Rays on Sunday after hurtling into Tampa Bay’s dugout in pursuit of a pop fly. Urshela expects to play in the AL wild-card game Tuesday.
Whether he plays against a Red Sox lineup that includes J.D. Martinez remains to be seen: Martinez left Sunday’s finale in Washington early after spraining his left ankle while tripping over second base as he took his position in the field. Martinez normally is Boston’s designated hitter, but he was playing the outfield Sunday because the Red Sox finished their season in an NL ballpark.
And perhaps most importantly, the Dodgers lost Clayton Kershaw to forearm trouble Friday, then first baseman Max Muncy to an elbow injury in a collision at first base Sunday. Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts told reporters Muncy is unlikely to play in the wild-card game or the division series, if Los Angeles gets there.
All of those injuries serve to undermine any sense of certainty around these playoffs, which can already promise showdowns of ancient rivals (and ancient managers, in the case of the White Sox and Astros) and present superstars on a nightly basis. The uncertainty that lies somewhere beyond the World Series will settle in someday. Intrigue will fill the space in the meantime.