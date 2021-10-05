Between April and last weekend, the Los Angeles Dodgers won 106 games. They traded for shortstop Trea Turner and pitcher Max Scherzer, two of the sport’s best 15 players, to bolster a roster that was defending a World Series championship. They formed a colossus.
All of that time and might will be distilled Wednesday night into a few capricious hours of baseball. If the Dodgers beat the St. Louis Cardinals, their season will live. If they lose to Adam Wainwright, a possible Hall of Famer who squeezed out another brilliant season at 40, it will end before the second week of October dawns.
If anything, the Dodgers’ excellence punished them. As they chased the San Francisco Giants, a struggle that saw the loss of star Max Muncy to injury, the Cardinals could comfortably prepare for the wild-card game, their fate as a non-division-winning postseason entrant sealed. The Dodgers proved their postseason worthiness for six months, and after one night it could mean nothing.
And here is what the Dodgers or anybody concerned on their behalf should do if they feel slighted: Get over it. October’s arbitrariness has been a feature, not a bug, of baseball’s postseason since the introduction of the second wild card and the one-game playoff in 2012. With the many things wrong with baseball at the moment, the postseason format — starting with two outrageously compelling one-and-done games Tuesday and Wednesday — is exactly right.
If this were about fairness, the Dodgers should pack their equipment, make tee times and wait for spring training. The 107-win Giants proved themselves the best team in the National League over 162 games. If baseball wanted to prioritize fairness, the Giants would be playing the American League wins leader, the Tampa Bay Rays, in the World Series this week.
Baseball’s postseason system, of course, does not prioritize fairness, nor should it. Baseball’s playoff system is not rational, which is one reason it is just about perfect. In sports, entertainment and drama should trump rationality every time. Few games arrive with the built-in drama and entertainment of MLB’s one-game wild-card playoffs. For three-plus hours, every pitch could unravel an entire season or launch a World Series run.
They are a contrivance. If that bothers you, then I have bad news about the entire professional sports enterprise.
The point of the baseball playoffs isn’t to determine the best team in an objective way. That just happened over six months. The point of the baseball playoffs is to chew off nails and debate high-stakes managerial choices and bask in the glory of short-sequence offense and spend the pre-lunch hours at work in a sleep-deprived haze. There’s no better way to start than with the adrenaline rush of the one-game playoff.
The one-game playoff obviously does not identify the best team. It has done something better. It has produced some of the best games of the past decade, the kind of moments that make the experience of following the sport so much richer.
Remember 2014? The Royals turned Jon Lester into a puddle because they realized, against all sanity, he couldn’t make pickoff throws to first base. Remember 2019? Juan Soto’s line drive off the untouchable Josh Hader sneaked under Trent Grisham’s glove, and hundreds of strangers shared an impromptu beer shower. Remember 2016? Buck Showalter marooned Zack Britton in the Baltimore Orioles’ bullpen. Remember 2013? A rabid Pittsburgh crowd willed a baseball to fall out of Johnny Cueto’s glove.
Along with the memories, the wild-card game generates more drama in the regular season. The Dodgers and Giants played a final week packed with meaning because of the randomness that awaited the second-place finisher.
Those games would not have felt so urgent if MLB allowed more teams into the playoffs, which is why it should not. Commissioner Rob Manfred has broached the idea of a 14-team playoff system, which would have to be decided upon in the upcoming collective bargaining agreement negotiations. That would be a mistake. Another four teams would subtract from the excitement of the regular season and water down the playoffs.
The past month provided thrills and facepalms and scoreboard-watching in cities across the country. The heartache in Seattle was so acute not just because fans saw their team just miss the playoffs. It’s because they saw a team they had fallen in love with miss the playoffs. It’s a thorny exercise, trying to measure how a city feels about its baseball team, but if the Mariners had been the seventh-best team in the American League, it seems unlikely these Mariners would have mattered so deeply in Seattle. MLB has found just the right balance.
If it wants to tinker, it can add one idea long kicked around by fans and media. The team with the best record should get to choose its opponent in the divisional round. The Giants’ reward for winning 107 games might be playing the 106-win Dodgers, because the team with the best record plays the wild-card winner. The Giants should be able to pick among the wild-card winner, the 95-win Milwaukee Brewers and the 88-win Atlanta Braves.
It would be ideal fodder. The intrigue that surfaced when the New York Yankees chose to play the Boston Red Sox in a four-way tiebreaker that never materialized this week would be a smidgen of the spectacle baseball could create. The sport would, for once, be on the cutting edge.
As it stands now, the Dodgers might play the Giants, or they may head home for the winter. It will be decided Wednesday over three hours. It is an inherently unfair position, and it will only make those three hours more intense.