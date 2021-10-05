The past month provided thrills and facepalms and scoreboard-watching in cities across the country. The heartache in Seattle was so acute not just because fans saw their team just miss the playoffs. It’s because they saw a team they had fallen in love with miss the playoffs. It’s a thorny exercise, trying to measure how a city feels about its baseball team, but if the Mariners had been the seventh-best team in the American League, it seems unlikely these Mariners would have mattered so deeply in Seattle. MLB has found just the right balance.