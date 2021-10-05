1. Buffalo Bills (3-1) | Last week’s rank: 2
The Bills take over the No. 1 spot after looking like the league’s top team over the past three weeks. They’ve outscored the Dolphins, Washington and the Texans by a combined 118-21 since their inexplicable opening loss to the Steelers, and they shut out Miami and Houston. They’re playing very well as they prepare to travel to Kansas City for this weekend’s rematch of last season’s AFC championship game won by the Chiefs.
2. Green Bay Packers (3-1) | Last week’s rank: 3
That season-opening debacle of a performance by Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in their loss to the Saints in Jacksonville, Fla., is a fading memory now. The offseason drama has been set aside, and the Packers have played well while winning their past three games. If this is Rodgers’s final season in Green Bay, he and the Packers seem to be positioning themselves to be in championship contention again.
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) | Last week’s rank: 4
Tom Brady won Sunday night in his return to Foxborough, Mass., and presumably he tied up some loose ends in his postgame meeting with Patriots Coach Bill Belichick. The Buccaneers weren’t great on offense at rainy Gillette Stadium. But their defense got back to its aggressive approach and revved up the pass rush to compensate for the shortcomings of an injury-depleted secondary.
4. Cleveland Browns (3-1) | Last week’s rank: 5
The offense didn’t do much, and everything was a struggle Sunday at Minnesota. But the Browns managed to find a way to win, and it’s shaping up as an interesting race along with the Ravens and the Bengals in the AFC North.
5. Arizona Cardinals (4-0) | Last week’s rank: 6
It wasn’t all that surprising that the Cardinals managed to beat the Rams on the road Sunday. It was eye-catching, however, that they were able to win by such a comfortable margin. Let’s see the Cardinals sustain it. They must demonstrate they have staying power. But they’ve sent an unmistakable early-season message that they’re capable of beating anyone.
6. Los Angeles Rams (3-1) | Last week’s rank: 1
The Rams couldn’t live with the prosperity of Week 3′s impressive victory over the Buccaneers and weren’t all that competitive in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. The offense was mediocre. The defense was bad. There’s no room for a no-show performance like that in such a rugged division.
7. Baltimore Ravens (3-1) | Last week’s rank: 8
Lamar Jackson had only 28 rushing yards Sunday at Denver after missing two practices last week because of back issues. But he was extremely effective as a passer, and the Ravens didn’t have to go to any extraordinary lengths to knock the Broncos from the ranks of the NFL’s unbeaten. Coach John Harbaugh’s decision to run the ball on the final play, with the outcome in hand, to get the Ravens to 100 rushing yards was questionable. But it’s not exactly a major issue. If the Broncos didn’t like it, they should have stopped it.
8. Dallas Cowboys (3-1) | Last week’s rank: 10
QB Dak Prescott and the Cowboys continued to impress in their triumph over the Panthers. There’s no question that this is the best team in the far-from-imposing NFC East. The issue is whether the Cowboys can climb into contention for NFC supremacy.
9. Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) | Last week’s rank: 13
QB Justin Herbert was outstanding, as usual, and he got plenty of help from RB Austin Ekeler in Monday night’s triumph over the Raiders. The Chargers have beaten the Chiefs and Raiders in consecutive games. They cannot be dismissed as a contender in the AFC West.
10. Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) | Last week’s rank: 14
Andy Reid won in Philadelphia to become the first coach to reach 100 victories with two franchises on a good day for homecomings. QB Patrick Mahomes threw five TD passes, and WR Tyreek Hill had a huge day. It was predictable that the Chiefs would bounce back, but it’s still meaningful to see it happen.
11. Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) | Last week’s rank: 18
The first-place Bengals? Really? Is it even possible? As far-fetched as it may have seemed entering the season, it’s true. It remains to be seen whether the Bengals have staying power and whether they’ll prove to be of the same caliber as the Ravens and Browns. But they will be competitive, and they will be interesting as long as second-year QB Joe Burrow is healthy and in the lineup.
12. Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) | Last week’s rank: 7
The Raiders rallied in the second half Monday night against the Chargers but the three-touchdown deficit in the first half proved to be too much. All those Raiders fans at SoFi Stadium made for a virtual home game but the Raiders could not capitalize.
13. Seattle Seahawks (2-2) | Last week’s rank: 20
It’s difficult to figure out the Seahawks. Just when it appeared it was time for serious doubts, they went on the road and got a huge triumph Sunday over the 49ers. In this toughest of divisions, every victory over an NFC West foe is big.
14. San Francisco 49ers (2-2) | Last week’s rank: 9
Jimmy Garoppolo’s calf injury created an opportunity for rookie QB Trey Lance. After Lance threw two TD passes in the second half of the loss to the Seahawks, there’s further room to wonder whether the 49ers have a legitimate starting QB debate. Either way, Garoppolo’s latest injury underscores the fact that the 49ers will need to have Lance on the field at times this season, even if Garoppolo is the starter. Keeping Garoppolo healthy has always been the problem.
15. Tennessee Titans (2-2) | Last week’s rank: 11
Losing to the Jets is bad enough. Squandering a fourth-quarter lead to lose to the Jets is even worse. Yes, being without WRs Julio Jones and A.J. Brown was an issue. But the Titans are supposed to be a team good enough to overcome such things, especially against an opponent of that caliber.
16. New Orleans Saints (2-2) | Last week’s rank: 12
The Saints’ first game at the Superdome this season did not go well at all. They gave a dud of a performance and lost in OT to the previously winless Giants. It’s almost as if the Saints play their best only when all seems stacked against them. This was a puzzling showing.
17. Carolina Panthers (3-1) | Last week’s rank: 15
The Panthers lost their first game without injured RB Christian McCaffrey. That’s not surprising. The offense simply is not the same without him. What was a bit unnerving was how ineffective the Carolina defense was against the Dallas offense.
18. Denver Broncos (3-1) | Last week’s rank: 16
Drew Lock took over at QB during Sunday’s loss to the Ravens after Teddy Bridgewater suffered a concussion. Lock wasn’t the answer, but the outcome wasn’t on him. The Broncos are improved, but they’re simply not on the Ravens’ level. This defeat was a reality check after wins over the Giants, Jaguars and Jets.
19. Washington Football Team (2-2) | Last week’s rank: 23
The defense continues to disappoint. But QB Taylor Heinicke made some big plays down the stretch in Atlanta and pulled out the win. It helps, of course, that the Falcons still can’t figure out how to close out a game. Does that sound familiar?
20. New England Patriots (1-3) | Last week’s rank: 17
The Patriots without Tom Brady continue to far underperform Brady without the Patriots. But even though they lost Brady’s homecoming game Sunday night, there were reasons to believe the Patriots are better than a typical 1-3 team and can regroup. The defense played well. The offense needs to protect QB Mac Jones better. But TEs Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith had TD catches. This team could get better as the season progresses and still might be a factor in the playoff race.
21. Chicago Bears (2-2) | Last week’s rank: 24
Justin Fields’s second start was far better than his first. The Bears have demonstrated they can win with Fields. Why go back to Andy Dalton, even if he’s healthy? This is all about Fields. Keep him on the field as long as he’s developing.
22. Minnesota Vikings (1-3) | Last week’s rank: 19
The offense could manage only seven points in the loss to the Browns, even with RB Dalvin Cook back in the lineup. This is a team that’s headed nowhere. The talent is there, but the Vikings just never seem to pull it all together.
23. Indianapolis Colts (1-3) | Last week’s rank: 28
It turns out the Colts’ season isn’t a lost cause. QB Carson Wentz played well as they got into the win column with Sunday’s triumph at Miami. It’s not like anyone else in the AFC South looks overpowering at the moment.
24. New York Giants (1-3) | Last week’s rank: 30
The Giants aren’t on their way to a winless season after all. Their OT victory over the Saints was stunning and showed that not every NFL franchise in the New York City area is hopelessly deficient.
25. New York Jets (1-3) | Last week’s rank: 31
The Jets aren’t on their way to a winless season after all. Their OT victory over the Titans was stunning and showed that not every NFL franchise in the New York City area is hopelessly deficient.
26. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) | Last week’s rank: 21
The losing streak has reached three games, and there are no readily identifiable solutions. It certainly seems that the Steelers stuck with Ben Roethlisberger for one season too long. But, really, how would a young QB be faring under these circumstances? Probably not very well.
27. Atlanta Falcons (1-3) | Last week’s rank: 22
No lead is ever safe, it appears, when the Falcons are trying to protect it. They crumbled down the stretch in a home loss to Washington, and this season looks bleak.
28. Miami Dolphins (1-3) | Last week’s rank: 25
The season is unraveling rapidly, and there’s no immediate answer to the Dolphins’ QB issue. Even when Tua Tagovailoa gets healthy, is he the solution? And even if the Dolphins could pull off a trade for Deshaun Watson, would he remain eligible to play?
29. Philadelphia Eagles (1-3) | Last week’s rank: 26
No one said retooling with an unproven new coach and a second-year QB was going to be easy. This was the inevitable result when the Eagles decided to essentially start over.
30. Houston Texans (1-3) | Last week’s rank: 27
The 40-0 loss at Buffalo was ugly; rookie QB Davis Mills threw four interceptions. He had 87 passing yards and a passer rating of 23.4. The Texans have totaled 30 points while losing their past three games, and there’s little reason to believe things will get much better from here.
31. Detroit Lions (0-4) | Last week’s rank: 29
This time, it didn’t take an uncalled delay-of-game penalty and a 66-yard field goal to beat the Lions. They couldn’t beat the Bears in Justin Fields’s second start. This is not going well.
32. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) | Last week’s rank: 32
Coach Urban Meyer and rookie QB Trevor Lawrence remain winless. Meyer described Thursday night’s near miss at Cincinnati as “devastating, heartbreaking” and, during the same postgame news conference, “sickening.” Lawrence likewise used the word “heartbreaking.” This is not what the Jaguars had in mind when they lured Meyer to the pro game, and now he’s issuing apologies for off-field issues.