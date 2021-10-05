Lamar Jackson had only 28 rushing yards Sunday at Denver after missing two practices last week because of back issues. But he was extremely effective as a passer, and the Ravens didn’t have to go to any extraordinary lengths to knock the Broncos from the ranks of the NFL’s unbeaten. Coach John Harbaugh’s decision to run the ball on the final play, with the outcome in hand, to get the Ravens to 100 rushing yards was questionable. But it’s not exactly a major issue. If the Broncos didn’t like it, they should have stopped it.