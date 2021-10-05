Gasol, who began his professional career in Spain with FC Barcelona, was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 2001 and then traded to the Memphis Grizzlies on draft night. Gasol will go down as one of the best players from an eclectic draft class that saw eight big men taken in the lottery, including the top four picks.
Kwame Brown was taken No. 1 by the Washington Wizards and Tyson Chandler went No. 2 to the Los Angeles Clippers before Gasol and Eddy Curry (Chicago Bulls) went third and fourth. The other big men in the lottery were Eddie Griffin, DeSagana Diop, Vladimir Radmanović and Troy Murphy.
The draft produced some late-round gems, including San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker and former Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas, as well as some solid role players such as Shane Battier and Richard Jefferson, but Gasol was arguably the most prolific of the group. He finished with the most points (20,894), rebounds (11,305) and win shares (144.1) of any player drafted that year. He averaged 17.0 points per game for his career, behind only Arenas (20.1) and journeyman Jason Richardson (17.1). Only Parker (four) won more championships than Gasol’s two.
Gasol played seven seasons with the Grizzlies, making his first all-star team in 2005-06 and averaging almost 19 points per game with Memphis. After he was traded to the Lakers in 2008, he made three more all-star teams and became best known for his contributions as the second option to Kobe Bryant on the Lakers’ championship teams in 2009 and 2010. The trade was unusual: Gasol was shipped to Los Angeles, while his brother Marc, who was drafted by the Lakers in 2007 but hadn’t played for the team, went to the Grizzlies.
Both Gasol brothers thrived in the years ahead, and they will go down as perhaps the best brother tandem in NBA history. Marc made three all-star teams with the Grizzlies, and at the 2015 All-Star Game in Brooklyn, the Gasols made history as the first pair of brothers to start an All-Star Game and face each other in the opening tip-off — which Pau won.
In 2019, they became the only brothers in NBA history to each win a championship after Marc helped the Toronto Raptors win their first title in franchise history.
“To have a brother who was close to me in age and to be able to play together and see how you competed against me and always tried to beat me, and I was always saying, ‘Wait, you can beat your older brother. You can’t do that,’” Gasol said Tuesday. “But it was always a motivation for me to see your desire to overcome and just see your attitude, and so that’s been very, very special.”
Gasol’s best NBA seasons came as a wingman to Bryant, and Gasol also honored his late teammate Tuesday.
“I want to make a special mention to Kobe Bryant,” Gasol said. “I’d very much like him to be here, but life is sometimes very unfair. He taught me how to be a better leader, better competitor, what it meant to be a winner.”
Gasol left the Lakers after the 2013-2014 season and signed with the Bulls, with whom he played for two seasons and made the All-Star Game both years. Gasol signed with the Spurs in 2016 but struggled with injuries for the rest of his career. He last appeared in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks in March of 2019, and he returned to FC Barcelona for his final professional season in 2021.
Gasol said he hopes to stay involved in basketball as an advisor for FC Barcelona and as a member of the Advisory Council of Spanish Sport (CADE) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
