Last week, Bruno, 74, earned his 500th win with Good Counsel after the Falcons’ 4-0 victory over Bishop Ireton. In Bruno’s 34 seasons, his teams have won 13 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championships and always have finished with a winning record.
“I’m just a boring old soccer coach,” Bruno said with a laugh. “Every morning I just wake up feeling like I am so lucky.”
After his team settled for ties in its first two games, Bruno secured his first win Sept. 21, 1988, against Immaculata, a former Rockville private school. As Bruno approached 500 wins last month, he reminisced about the thousands of players he has coached. He was astonished to realize the first players he mentored are in their 50s.
This season, the Falcons (7-0) have beaten Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland powers McDonogh and Archbishop Spalding. Good Counsel is a top contender to win its third consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title next month behind Bruno, who said he doesn’t plan to retire soon.
— Kyle Melnick
Volleyball
Loudoun Valley Coach Carmel Keilty wanted her 500th win, and outside of a few girls on the team, no one knew it was a possibility. Facing one-win Heritage — which Keilty founded as the program’s first coach in 2002 — it certainly appeared a postgame celebration was imminent.
Then the Vikings dropped their first two sets, and though they managed quick wins in the next two, they fell behind 8-2 in the final set.
Keilty didn’t snap. That’s a staple of her coaching style and a product of 32 years at the helm, senior Lara Moore said, and it makes her a reliable sideline presence. It also relaxed the team.
“We really don’t get yelled at — ever. … It feels like it’s the team and the coach versus the game, rather than me versus the coach versus the game,” Moore said. “She was calm and just explained to us how we can beat them.”
After securing the final set, 16-14, Keilty revealed it was her 500th win, which kept her on the court as current and former Loudoun Valley and Heritage players congratulated her.
“I’ve had previous players coach with me and teach with me, and so that’s the legacy I want to leave,” she said. “Being able to say that, whatever they do, a little piece of me is with them and what they do in their daily lives.”
— Spencer Nusbaum
Tennis
North County renamed its courts for Justin Bolton, a former student and three-sport athlete who died of cancer in July.
During a dedication ceremony Sept. 28, the North County community came together to recognize the Justin Bolton Memorial Courts, and Coach Marianne Shultz unveiled a plaque memorializing Bolton’s contributions to the team.
Bolton was part of the school’s unified tennis program, which is designed to give athletes with disabilities a chance to compete.
“He was able to bring some of his friends into our program to help build our program,” Shultz said. “That was the whole purpose of this program, to make sure everybody’s included, and they were able to do that through, I’d say, Justin’s efforts, because he was the one that really got everybody’s eyes opened.”
While battling brain cancer, Bolton used the unified sports program as a way to stay active and build strength between treatment sessions. He was a fierce competitor, becoming a three-time state champion in unified tennis, and he also played on North County’s unified bowling and bocce teams.
Bolton was known on the tennis team for his serving skill, and despite having limited mobility, he would play without his wheelchair.
“I think just having Justin’s name there and people saying down the road, let’s say five years, ‘Who is that?’ What we can share is his story and what he brought to the program, and that can inspire others to do their best,” Shultz said. “So I think he was kind of a founding father, if you will, in the sense of unity and inclusion.”
— Aaron Credeur
Boys’ soccer
The Churchill Bulldogs weren’t given much last year: just six weeks together, including five matches, without a postseason or purpose.
The coronavirus pandemic had taken away their traditional fall slate, and fall sports in Montgomery County were granted that springtime concession in exchange. But Bulldogs Coach Arnold Tarzy remembers that time fondly: The team did everything it could to have a fun and semi-normal season amid unusual circumstances.
“We only had five games, and they were glorified exhibition games. But don’t tell those kids,” Tarzy said. “They were playing for their school, and every minute of every game meant everything to them.”
Not every local program opted into that spring season, so Tarzy came into this fall with some amount of familiarity. He knew this group would play good defense, and it has. But he wasn’t certain who the goalie would be. Freshman Bobby Cohen has stepped up to fill that void.
“He’s turned out to be not adequate but excellent,” Tarzy said. “So that’s quite a surprise, and we’re thrilled we get to have him for four seasons.”
The team’s toughest match came Thursday, when it fell to Whitman in double overtime. It was the third double-overtime match it had played in a row, a ludicrous stretch unlike anything Tarzy, a longtime coach, had ever experienced.
“I don’t imagine anyone ever has,” he said.
— Michael Errigo
Field hockey
Loudoun County has been well-represented in the postseason over the past few seasons. Last year, three teams — Heritage, Independence and Riverside — advanced to the state tournament after winning their regions.
Despite that success, some coaches are left wondering whether their teams could achieve even more with a junior varsity program.
“I think it’s still pretty incredible that we have teams advancing to the state tournament … when we don’t really have that in-school feeder system,” Broad Run Coach Meg Dudek said. “And I can only imagine how far we go if we actually did get JV.”
The lack of JV programs stems from insufficient funding and inconsistent roster sizes. For schools that have greater participation, not having a JV schedule means finding creative ways to keep younger players involved.
“We make it a point to do scrimmages between all the girls as much as possible,” Dudek said. “At least they’re getting pseudo-game experience, even though they’re not actually getting on the field.”
— Varun Shankar