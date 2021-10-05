Players had written a letter to Baldwin asking that he step down, according to two sources who have seen the letter. Baldwin did not say whether he would sell his shares of the team, which his female co-owner, Y. Michelle Kang, has asked him to do.
Baldwin is stepping down amid broader calls for change across the NWSL following abuse allegations against Burke and another coach, Paul Riley, who was accused of sexual coercion by multiple players. Players called for an end to “systemic abuse” in the league and paused all games. NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird resigned last week, and the league called off its games over the weekend under pressure from players.
The Washington Post reported in August that at least four players have left the Spirit over the two seasons because of what they have called verbal and emotionally abusive treatment by Burke. The Post’s reporting sparked an outside investigation that ultimately widened to include allegations of a toxic workplace for both women players and club employees, and that resulted in Burke’s firing and the league disciplining the Spirit.