“We do not feel like we can recover from all that has been revealed in 2021,” the letter reads. "Under your leadership, the trust and the faith in the organization has broken.”
Baldwin said in a statement Tuesday that he had "listened — to team leadership and staff, investors, fans, and players — to concerns about the Spirit’s workplace culture and our prior coach’s conduct.”
But he did not say whether he would sell his shares of the team, which his female co-owner, Y. Michelle Kang, has asked him to do. And he said in the letter that Ben Olsen, who was hired by Baldwin as club president amid the turmoil at the team, would have “full authority over club operations."
Baldwin is stepping down amid broader calls for change across the NWSL following abuse allegations against Burke and another coach, Paul Riley, who was accused of sexual coercion by multiple players. (Riley has denied the allegations.) Players called for an end to “systemic abuse” in the league and paused all games. NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird resigned last week, and the league called off its games over the weekend under pressure from players.
The league’s players have agreed to resume playing games on Wednesday, when the Spirit is set to face Gotham FC. But their union said they would be releasing demands of the league in order to protect player safety.
“Players are achieving what NWSL couldn’t figure out,” Meghann Burke, the executive director of the players’ association, told The Post. “That’s what it means to take our power back.”
The Post reported in August that at least four players have left the Spirit over the last two seasons because of what they called verbal and emotionally abusive treatment by Burke. The Post’s reporting sparked an outside investigation that ultimately widened to include allegations of a toxic workplace for both women players and club employees, and that resulted in Burke’s firing and the league disciplining the Spirit.
In their letter to Baldwin, Spirit players said they had looked to the events of the last week as inspiration.
“We know your intent was benevolent. However, it saddens us that this is where we are now and we have reached an impasse. We have been inspired by players, both former and current, who have had the courage to speak up lately about what they have experienced, and what they believe," they wrote. “We think our voices matter in this.”
