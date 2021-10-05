Buffalo Bills: After a slow start, quarterback Josh Allen is on fire, the same way he ended last season. But the real reason for optimism in Buffalo is the team’s No. 1-ranked defense. The pass rush is excellent. They are only giving up 68 yards per game on the ground.
There’s no question that the Chiefs (more on them later) are capable of bouncing back to reclaim the top spot in the AFC, but for now, it belongs to the Bills.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Bucs squeaked out a 19-17 win in Tom Brady’s return to New England, bringing their record to 3-1. Brady’s numbers have been a little off so far this season, but it’s no reason for concern. He’s still an exceptional leader and winner, and will have this team positioned well in the Super Bowl chase.
But if there’s a reason for concern, it’s on defense. In particular, the pass defense has been a problem, and they’ve been ravaged by injuries in the secondary. Richard Sherman started Sunday’s game after having been signed during the week, and Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones completed nine passes to Sherman’s side for 102 yards. The Bucs, who are still great at defending the run, will need to get that sorted out.
Green Bay Packers: They look disinterested in a season-opening 38-3 loss to New Orleans, but then bounced back with three straight wins. They’re still led by Aaron Rodgers, who has eight touchdown passes over the last three weeks.
The defense ranks sixth in the NFL in yards allowed per game, even with pass rusher Za’Darius Smith on injured reserve. Perhaps most importantly, the Packers hold a dominant position in the NFC North. The Vikings, Bears and Lions all have their issues.
Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert is having the best two-season start to a career since Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson in 2012. He’s completing close to 70 percent of his passes. He’s a great leader, and the offense is humming.
The defense has looked good under first-year Coach Brandon Staley, holding opponents to roughly 20 points per game. At 3-1, the Chargers have a great chance to challenge the Chiefs for the AFC West title.
Cleveland Browns: The defense has been excellent against both the run and the pass, and having Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney as edge rushers has been huge.
It hasn’t necessarily been a great start for quarterback Baker Mayfield. No. 1 receiver Odell Beckham is only recently back from injury, and the two of them don’t always seem to be on the same page. But they have a great offensive line and can count on running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to drive the offense.
Arizona Cardinals: The 4-0 Cardinals are off to an incredible start, and Kyler Murray has been excellent. He’s completing 67 percent of his passes for a staggering 9.5 yards per attempt. The offense is averaging 35 points per game.
The defense has been solid, but not great. They’re giving up a lot of yards but only 21 points per game, which hasn’t been an issue given the offense’s success so far.
Baltimore Ravens: It’s hard to believe the Ravens are 3-1 given the amount of injuries they’ve suffered so far this season, including losing their top three running backs for the season and being without left tackle Ronnie Stanley the past three weeks.
The key for the Ravens has been Lamar Jackson having another MVP-type season. Jackson may only be completing 60.5 percent of his passes, but he’s on pace for another 1,000-yard rushing season and a 4,000-yard passing season. The defense hasn’t been as good as it usually is, but it’s not a liability, either.
Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott might end up winning the MVP award if he keeps playing as well as he has through four weeks. He’s completing 75 percent of his passes and has 10 touchdowns against just two interceptions. The Cowboys are averaging 31.5 points per game and both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard are running well, behind one of the best lines in football.
New coordinator Dan Quinn has helped the defense. They’re still giving up too many yards, but allowing 24 points per game is acceptable given how the offense is playing.
Los Angeles Rams: A week ago, the Rams might have topped this list. But they looked lost during a blowout defeat to the Cardinals on Sunday, and I still have some concerns about the defense, which ranks 27th in the NFL in allowing 398.8 yards per game. Even though they have stars Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, they lost several starters over the offseason following the salary cap crunch that resulted from the Matthew Stafford trade.
Still, though, the Rams are one of the most talented teams in the NFL, and Stafford has looked good in Sean McVay’s offense. They’re 3-1 and still have a great chance to make the playoffs, if not win the NFC West.
Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs remain a Super Bowl contender, despite their 2-2 start. They do have some concerns, though. The revamped offensive line has struggled, they’re committing too many turnovers and the defense hasn’t been great. But seeing as how they still have Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, no one should be counting them out.
They get the slight edge for this last spot over the Seattle Seahawks, who are also 2-2 and dealing with some defensive woes (but remain a contender because of Russell Wilson), and the Las Vegas Raiders, who have played well during their 3-1 start.