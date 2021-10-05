The Jaguars, of course, could have see this all coming. It was clear that Meyer had come to believe in his own inherent rightness — in ways both trivial and weighty. Meyer hired assistant coach Zach Smith, the grandson of friend and former coach Earle Bruce, when he arrived at Ohio State in 2011, two years after Smith was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault against his then-wife, who was pregnant. Ohio State fired Smith in 2018 after he faced allegations of domestic assault from his ex-wife. Meyer denied he had been aware about the allegations despite Smith’s ex-wife alleging he did. “I don’t know who creates a story like that,” Meyer said. An Ohio State investigation indicated Meyer likely did know.