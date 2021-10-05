Here are five takeaways from Tuesday’s loss:
Kispert gets a start
Rookie Corey Kispert earned a starting nod Tuesday in part because guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed the game after having a dental procedure — Washington expects him to be available Saturday against New York at Capital One Arena — and in part because Unseld wanted to see what the 22-year-old could produce outside of training camp.
Kispert started alongside Dinwiddie, Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford and had a solid first outing with 12 points in 27 minutes; he shot 5 for 9, including 2 of 6 from three-point range. He had been playing alongside the first unit in training camp for a few days, and Unseld called his fit with the starters natural.
In addition to Caldwell-Pope, the Wizards also were without Deni Avdija (rest), Thomas Bryant (ACL), Rui Hachimura (personal reasons) and Cassius Winston (left hamstring strain). Unseld is targeting Saturday’s game for Avdija’s return from a fibula fracture; the second-year pro participated in five-on-five scrimmages for the first time in practice Monday.
Beal led the Wizards with 18 points in 22 minutes.
Bench players bring an edge
More than one Wizards player praised Aaron Holiday during training camp by calling the backup point guard a “pest” on defense, and Tuesday he lived up to the moniker. The 6-foot floor general split duties with Dinwiddie and made an impact on defense by bothering Rockets players with quick footwork and sharp positioning. On offense, he was one of the more efficient players in the first half, and he ended the night having hit 5 of 10 field goals, including 2 of 3 from three-point range, for 17 points. He also had four assists and two steals.
Montrezl Harrell made an impression with his energy. The backup center was so keyed up that he appeared to be in anguish while watching certain stretches of the first half on the warmup bike. During timeouts he gave animated instructions to a few of his fellow benchmates, and in the third quarter he engaged in some light trash talk with a fan. That energy carried over to the court, where the 6-7 Harrell had the most fearsome defensive presence on the team. His effort went to good use: He locked up a game-high 11 rebounds.
“He plays with a different energy and a different pace,” Unseld said. “I thought he was carving out second possessions, just hitting bodies, freeing up his teammates, and then his talk. All those things combined, they’re intimidating at times, and it’s impactful because he can change a game.”
Defense a work in progress
Knowing that nothing would be fully ironed out by the first game of the preseason, Unseld was looking for a few key things on defense. He wanted to see good communication, and he wanted to see how his players were able to adjust — and if they kept their effort high — after a defensive mishap.
Team defense was lacking against the gutsy Rockets, who played at their desired high tempo for much of the game and occasionally scored with abandon, shooting 51.2 percent to the Wizards’ 43.8 percent.
“There were some good moments, and I think they were trying to do the right thing,” Unseld said after noting there were teachable moments for the next film session. “Was it perfect all the time? No. But overall the effort was there; we were trying to be in the right spot. We tried to cover for each other, at times over-helping. But your heart’s in the right place, so we’re not going to leave our teammates on an island; we’re going to bring help, and in those situations sometimes we just have to feel — is it too much, or how much is necessary?”
Thriving at the foul line
The Wizards had a massive issue getting to the free throw line last season, a season-long flaw that exacerbated their scoring woes and tendency to leave Beal on his own to carry the team. It was particularly harmful down the stretch as Beal wore thin, so Tuesday’s 28-for-36 mark at the foul line must have been a welcome sight for the guard.
The important caveats here are that Washington sent its fair share of shooters to the charity stripe — the Rockets went 22 for 37 — and Houston is perhaps more inclined to foul heavily, given its inexperience. But the free throw shooting was encouraging nevertheless.
Rock, paper, Wizards
Preseason doesn’t always have to be so serious, Beal showed Tuesday. Washington’s chief meme generator engaged in a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors with a fan at Toyota Center, grimacing and crying out after losing a round the same way he does after missing a shot. For a guy who spent much of last season looking dejected, playing in front of a loud, engaged crowd — and not having recently emerged from a period in which a handful of his teammates contracted the coronavirus — seemed to do him some good.
More from The Post: