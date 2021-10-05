Follow along for live updates.
Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees
The length of the baseball season makes the opening round of the postseason gleam with unfairness. When the season started, Aaron Rodgers’s disenchantment with the Green Bay Packers had yet to surface. By the all-star break, Simone Biles had yet to compete, and then bow out, at the Tokyo Olympics. The season contains enough time for other sports’ sagas to begin and end.
Between April and last weekend, the Los Angeles Dodgers won 106 games. They traded for shortstop Trea Turner and pitcher Max Scherzer, two of the sport’s best 15 players, to bolster a roster that was defending a World Series championship. They formed a colossus.
All of that time and might will be distilled Wednesday night into a few capricious hours of baseball. If the Dodgers beat the St. Louis Cardinals, their season will live. If they lose to Adam Wainwright, a possible Hall of Famer who squeezed out another brilliant season at 40, it will end before the second week of October dawns.
How the Red Sox got to the AL wild-card game
Heading into this season, the Red Sox were not pegged as a postseason team. They were, instead, the club that traded star outfielder Mookie Betts — right ahead of the 2020 season — to plan for a brighter future. They signed a few veterans yet still seemed a few steps away.
Then their lineup clicked, headed by Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez. Then they traded for Kyle Schwarber at the deadline, sewing everything together. Schwarber will bat leadoff Tuesday, the same spot that propelled him to 16 homers in 18 games for the Washington Nationals in June. The Red Sox have also had success against Gerrit Cole’s four-seam fastball, something not many teams can say. But Boston does also chase a lot, ranking third-to-last in swinging at pitches outside the strike zone.
To reach the playoffs, they finished 92-70, just like the Yankees. To advance, they will lean on right-handed Nathan Eovaldi, who earned a four-year, $68 million contract by dazzling in the 2018 playoffs. In that title run for the Red Sox, Eovaldi was used in a variety of ways. Against the Yankees, though, they need him to set the one.
How the Yankees got to the AL wild-card game
The short answer: With a lot of highs and lows, augmented by a high-payroll team playing in the pressure cooker that is the Bronx. But in the end, the Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 1-0, to clinch a tie with the Red Sox atop the wild-card standings. The Red Sox are hosting because they won the season series between the two teams.
After a first half of offensive inconsistency, the Yankees addressed a big need in a very big way. They traded for left-handed sluggers Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo at the deadline, beefing up an order that already included Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu. And since LeMahieu will miss the contest with a sports hernia, Rizzo was bumped to leadoff spot, Judge, Stanton and Gallo hitting behind him in that order.
The Yankees finished with a 92-70 record, eight games back of the Rays in the AL East. They ranked 13th in on-base-plus slugging percentage (.729) this season, and 19th in runs per game (4.39). Both numbers display a team that relies on bursts of power and strong bullpen. And their ace, Gerrit Cole, the pitcher starting for them Tuesday, can be absolutely dominant when on.