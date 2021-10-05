Then their lineup clicked, headed by Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez. Then they traded for Kyle Schwarber at the deadline, sewing everything together. Schwarber will bat leadoff Tuesday, the same spot that propelled him to 16 homers in 18 games for the Washington Nationals in June. The Red Sox have also had success against Gerrit Cole’s four-seam fastball, something not many teams can say. But Boston does also chase a lot, ranking third-to-last in swinging at pitches outside the strike zone.