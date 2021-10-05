The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are squaring off at Fenway Park to decide who will face the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

Boston will try to hold down the Yankees’ powerful lineup, stocked with sluggers Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo. And New York will hope that Gerrit Cole, one of the league’s best pitchers, is sharp against a Red Sox offense that was tied for fourth in runs per game during the regular season.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

  • Location: Fenway Park.
  • Time: 8:08 p.m. Eastern.
  • TV: ESPN.