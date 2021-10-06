They should not be disappointed by a wild-card berth because they were not the best team in their division. The Rays were. They should not be surprised to have fallen to the Red Sox, for whom expectations were far lower, because they didn’t dominate Boston during the regular season. In fact, it took the Yankees until the last day of the regular season to ensure they would earn a postseason berth instead of the Toronto Blue Jays. That the Yankees expect to win every year does not mean they are equipped to do so. This year, as their record and streakiness and seemingly constant frustration showed, they were not.