Washington’s preseason finale is Friday against the Philadelphia Flyers at Capital One Arena. The opener against the visiting Rangers is next Wednesday.
Here are five takeaways:
Offense breaks through
Before Wednesday, the Capitals’ veteran forwards had been kept quiet during the preseason. That ended against the Bruins: Evgeny Kuznetsov, Tom Wilson, T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha scored, with Mantha netting the game-winner 1:41 into overtime on a two-on-one.
Kuznetsov and Wilson broke through less than a minute apart in the second period, and Oshie scored in the third. Kuznetsov scored on a rebound past Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark at 6:09 of the second, and Wilson found the net on a breakaway backhander at 7:05. Kuznetsov had the primary assist to spring Wilson.
Kuznetsov and Wilson played on the top line with captain Alex Ovechkin.
McMichael in, Lapierre out
Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre remain the front-runners to replace Backstrom in the opening night lineup, but McMichael played Wednesday as Lapierre sat.
McMichael was the third-line center, skating between Conor Sheary and Oshie. Coach Peter Laviolette said after the morning skate not to read too much into McMichael getting the early nod, adding that the 19-year-old Lapierre would get a chance to prove himself Friday.
“We are still in training camp, and they are both still fighting for a position,” Laviolette said. “They are both still fighting to be in the lineup.”
When asked whether it is realistic for Backstrom (hip) to be back in time for the opener, Laviolette said he is unsure but noted the 33-year-old hasn’t resumed skating.
If Backstrom is placed on long-term injured reserve to start the season, there’s a good chance the team will keep both McMichael and Lapierre.
Fehervary scratched
Martin Fehervary did not play because of an upper-body injury he suffered Monday night at New Jersey. The defenseman left the game in the second period after apparently taking a shot off his hand.
Laviolette said the Capitals hope to have Fehervary back Friday. Fehervary, 22, is trying to make the jump to the NHL this season after spending last year in the American Hockey League. If Fehervary remains sidelined, Matt Irwin, who was added as a free agent in July, is next on the depth chart.
Van Riemsdyk on top pairing
Trevor van Riemsdyk skated on the left side of the top defense pairing next to John Carlson, a move that put van Riemsdyk on his off side. Van Riemsdyk said he wants to be as prepared and comfortable as he can be before the season starts — no matter where the team needs him.
“It doesn’t seem to matter with him,” Laviolette said. “With some players, it does. They go to the off side and they find it a lot more difficult to make plays or understand the reads, and it seems seamless for him right now. That is how it was last year when we used him on the off side.”
Dmitry Orlov had been Carlson’s main defense partner this preseason. Orlov skated with Nick Jensen on Wednesday.
Vanecek goes the distance
Goalie Vitek Vanecek stopped 14 of the first 15 shots he saw and went the distance. He had a highlight stop on a Brad Marchand breakaway in the first period. The Czech goalie ended up allowing three goals on 36 shots.
Vanecek got the nod with Samsonov still easing his way back after suffering a lower-body injury Saturday at the Flyers. Samsonov skated with the team Wednesday for the first time since that game. Samsonov said the injury occurred in the second period and that, after a few days off the ice, he felt better.
Laviolette said the Capitals are being cautious.
“If there is anything wrong, he won’t play Friday,” Laviolette said. “Certainly would like him to play Friday, but we will see how it goes.”
