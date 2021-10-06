The combined age of the starting pitchers in this game? Seventy-seven years old. Or put another way, one whole Michael Douglas.

But Max Scherzer and Adam Wainwright aren’t looking to turn back the clock at Dodger Stadium. The clock is fine right where it is. Scherzer, the ace acquired by the Dodgers at the trade deadline, will deal with a lineup that spearheaded the Cardinals’ 17-game winning streak, the very stretch that got them to this National League wild-card game in the first place. Wainwright, a walking curveball, will wrestle with an order that helped Los Angeles to 106 wins.

Some hitters to look out for on the Dodgers, who will be without slugger Max Muncy because of an elbow injury: Trea Turner, Mookie Betts, Justin Turner.

Some Cardinals to keep an eye on: Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Tyler O’Neill.

The game is a pseudo reunion for Wainwright, St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina and L.A.'s Albert Pujols, he of Cardinals lore. Scherzer will square off with his hometown team. But all that matters is who advances to face the San Francisco Giants in the NL Division Series.

Follow along for live updates.

What to know about the NL wild-card game

  • Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals.
  • Location: Dodger Stadium.
  • Time: 8:10 p.m. Eastern.
  • TV: TBS.