Since the adoption of the one-game wild-card playoff in 2012, just two wild-card teams have won the World Series, the San Francisco Giants in 2014 and the Washington Nationals in 2019. This, naturally begs the question of how any team facing a lose-and-go-home scenario, more or less with a 100-game winner waiting in the next round, can be considered the betting favorite to win the title. The short answer is simply this, the numbers say the Dodgers are clearly the best team in the postseason. Period.