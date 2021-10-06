Some hitters to look out for on the Dodgers, who will be without slugger Max Muncy because of an elbow injury: Trea Turner, Mookie Betts, Justin Turner.
Some Cardinals to keep an eye on: Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Tyler O’Neill.
The game is a pseudo reunion for Wainwright, St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina and L.A.'s Albert Pujols, he of Cardinals lore. Scherzer will square off with his hometown team. But all that matters is who advances to face the San Francisco Giants in the NL Division Series.
What to know about the NL wild-card game
How the Cardinals got the NL wild-card game
Apparently 17 consecutive wins can go a long way. For the Cardinals, that streak took them from the wild-card fringe to coasting into this matchup with the Dodgers. They spent the final week of the regular season resting starters and preparing for one game to decide their postseason fate. And they certainly earned it.
Led by 40-year-old ace Adam Wainwright, and a lineup paced by Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Arenado, the Cardinals finished 90-72. But for most of the season, it seemed the Cardinals would fall short of their ultimate goals. Their offense sputtered again and again. Their banged-up rotation welcomed Jon Lester and J.A. Happ at the trade deadline — a pair of uninspiring additions that proved critical down the stretch. Then the whole team caught fire in September.
That perhaps applied to O’Neill more than anyone. The 26-year-old outfielder was named NL Player of the Month, finishing it with 13 homers and a .731 slugging percentage in 32 games. Center fielder Harrison Bader clicked, too, while Goldschmidt punched above his steady production. On Wednesday, the biggest key for St. Louis is whether Wainwright can limit the Dodgers’ lineup of all-stars. But the Cardinals’ opportunistic offense could really help with some early noise.
Analysis: The World Series favorite is already facing elimination. That’s weird, right?
The favored team to win the 2021 World Series is already facing elimination.
The Los Angeles Dodgers will have to navigate a one-game playoff against the St. Louis Cardinals to begin their quest to repeat as champions. Prevail, and they’ll have to face the 107-win San Francisco Giants in the divisional round. And yet, the Dodgers are the consensus favorite to win the 2021 World Series (between 3-1 and 4-1) according to almost every sportsbook offering odds on the event.
Since the adoption of the one-game wild-card playoff in 2012, just two wild-card teams have won the World Series, the San Francisco Giants in 2014 and the Washington Nationals in 2019. This, naturally begs the question of how any team facing a lose-and-go-home scenario, more or less with a 100-game winner waiting in the next round, can be considered the betting favorite to win the title. The short answer is simply this, the numbers say the Dodgers are clearly the best team in the postseason. Period.