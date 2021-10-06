8:30 p.m.

To strike first, Cardinals leadoff man Tommy Edman sprinted home on a wild pitch for Max Scherzer. And while some pitchers do spike breaking balls when ahead in the count — a tactic to get batters to swing at something they can’t possibly hit — Scherzer is rarely one of them. The closest he’ll get to doing that is throwing back-foot sliders or cutters to left-handed hitters. In this case, up 0-2 against the right-handed Nolan Arenado, catcher Will Smith set a low target and Scherzer bounced a slider way low and wide of the zone. Smith, a catcher who does not go to one knee with a runner on third, couldn’t slide in front in time, permitting Edman to score. The damage was a 1-0 deficit for the Dodgers just four batters into the game.

Jesse Dougherty , Reporter covering the Washington Nationals.