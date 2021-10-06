The Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals are vying to face the San Francisco Giants in the National League Division Series. Veterans Max Scherzer and Adam Wainwright will take the mound in the NL wild-card game.

The Dodgers, winners of 106 regular season games, are favorites to edge the visiting Cardinals. But St. Louis was the best team in baseball this September, winning 17 consecutive games to earn a postseason birth.

Los Angeles, on the other hand, has won all 11 of Scherzer’s starts since he joined the team at the deadline. Yet Scherzer has been very human in his last two appearances, yielding 10 earned runs.

Follow along for live updates.

What to know about the NL wild-card game

  • Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals.
  • Location: Dodger Stadium.
  • Time: 8:10 p.m. Eastern.
  • TV: TBS.
8:30 p.m.
Headshot of Jesse Dougherty
Jesse Dougherty: To strike first, Cardinals leadoff man Tommy Edman sprinted home on a wild pitch for Max Scherzer. And while some pitchers do spike breaking balls when ahead in the count — a tactic to get batters to swing at something they can’t possibly hit — Scherzer is rarely one of them. The closest he’ll get to doing that is throwing back-foot sliders or cutters to left-handed hitters. In this case, up 0-2 against the right-handed Nolan Arenado, catcher Will Smith set a low target and Scherzer bounced a slider way low and wide of the zone. Smith, a catcher who does not go to one knee with a runner on third, couldn’t slide in front in time, permitting Edman to score. The damage was a 1-0 deficit for the Dodgers just four batters into the game.
Jesse Dougherty, Reporter covering the Washington Nationals.