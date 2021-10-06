Los Angeles, on the other hand, has won all 11 of Scherzer’s starts since he joined the team at the deadline. Yet Scherzer has been very human in his last two appearances, yielding 10 earned runs.
Follow along for live updates.
What to know about the NL wild-card game
Juan Soto is on hand at Dodger Stadium, wearing a Trea Turner jersey
Don’t worry, Washington. Juan Soto is at Dodger Stadium wearing a Nationals jersey with No. 7 on the back, supporting Trea Turner, who was traded to the Dodgers at the deadline. Nationals hitting coach Kevin Long is there, too, watching Turner and former Washington ace Max Scherzer.
How the Dodgers got to the NL wild-card game
Simple, really: They spent in money and prospects — more than any other team — and otherwise shaped their roster with homegrown talent or relievers off the scrap heap.
It is by no means a formula that guarantees 106 regular season wins. Nothing can. But it can sure help get you there; and, since spring, the Dodgers have seemed hellbent on winning back-to-back titles. A deadline trade for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner reinforced that goal in a very loud way.
The factors working against them? Injuries to Clayton Kershaw (who will miss the whole postseason with an elbow issue) and Max Muncy (who dislocated his elbow and could return in mid-October, should the Dodgers make it there). And of course, a one-game playoff with the Cardinals, which does not care how successful you were in April, May, June, July, August and September. The slate is totally clean now. The ball belongs to Scherzer, who started the NL wild-card game for the Washington Nationals in 2019. A lot rides on how he fares.
Analysis: It’s unfair the Dodgers have to play one game for their season after 106 wins. Isn’t it great?
The length of the baseball season makes the opening round of the postseason gleam with unfairness. When the season started, Aaron Rodgers’s disenchantment with the Green Bay Packers had yet to surface. By the all-star break, Simone Biles had yet to compete, and then bow out, at the Tokyo Olympics. The season contains enough time for other sports’ sagas to begin and end.
Between April and last weekend, the Los Angeles Dodgers won 106 games. They traded for shortstop Trea Turner and pitcher Max Scherzer, two of the sport’s best 15 players, to bolster a roster that was defending a World Series championship. They formed a colossus.
All of that time and might will be distilled Wednesday night into a few capricious hours of baseball. If the Dodgers beat the St. Louis Cardinals, their season will live. If they lose to Adam Wainwright, a possible Hall of Famer who squeezed out another brilliant season at 40, it will end before the second week of October dawns.
How the Cardinals got to the NL wild-card game
Apparently 17 consecutive wins can go a long way. For the Cardinals, that streak took them from the wild-card fringe to coasting into this matchup with the Dodgers. They spent the final week of the regular season resting starters and preparing for one game to decide their postseason fate. And they certainly earned it.
Led by 40-year-old ace Adam Wainwright, and a lineup paced by Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Arenado, the Cardinals finished 90-72. But for most of the season, it seemed the Cardinals would fall short of their ultimate goals. Their offense sputtered again and again. Their banged-up rotation welcomed Jon Lester and J.A. Happ at the trade deadline — a pair of uninspiring additions that proved critical down the stretch. Then the whole team caught fire in September.
That perhaps applied to O’Neill more than anyone. The 26-year-old outfielder was named NL Player of the Month, finishing it with 13 homers and a .731 slugging percentage in 32 games. Center fielder Harrison Bader clicked, too, while Goldschmidt punched above his steady production. On Wednesday, the biggest key for St. Louis is whether Wainwright can limit the Dodgers’ lineup of all-stars. But the Cardinals’ opportunistic offense could really help with some early noise.
Analysis: The World Series favorite is already facing elimination. That’s weird, right?
The favored team to win the 2021 World Series is already facing elimination.
The Los Angeles Dodgers will have to navigate a one-game playoff against the St. Louis Cardinals to begin their quest to repeat as champions. Prevail, and they’ll have to face the 107-win San Francisco Giants in the divisional round. And yet, the Dodgers are the consensus favorite to win the 2021 World Series (between 3-1 and 4-1) according to almost every sportsbook offering odds on the event.
Since the adoption of the one-game wild-card playoff in 2012, just two wild-card teams have won the World Series, the San Francisco Giants in 2014 and the Washington Nationals in 2019. This, naturally begs the question of how any team facing a lose-and-go-home scenario, more or less with a 100-game winner waiting in the next round, can be considered the betting favorite to win the title. The short answer is simply this, the numbers say the Dodgers are clearly the best team in the postseason. Period.