Now, Wall is 31 years old, and injuries and their extended recoveries have slowed the tempo of his song. For so long he had demanded the respect from his peers, from the media, even from randos on Twitter, and he got it, but four years after making the all-NBA third team and signing that super-duper contract, he is a man without a home.
This is the ballad of John Wall.
Once the golden child of the Washington Wizards, Wall now waits in a kind of basketball purgatory while his current team, the Houston Rockets, looks for a trade partner to take on the remaining two years and $91.68 million on his deal — as immovable as any contract in modern NBA history. The abrupt change in the beat played out Tuesday, when the Wizards played the Rockets in the preseason opener and Wall blended into the background of the night.
He wore a matching hat and white tee branded with the kind of in-your-face logo that would prompt television viewers to Google its name, and a pendant encrusted with so many diamonds you could barely make out the words. Anyone familiar with Wall, though, would recognize the bling as his life motto: WALLWAY.
Wall looked glossy, but his role was muted. The local broadcast highlighted veteran guards D.J. Augustin and Eric Gordon in a pregame feature; it didn’t mention Wall’s name. At the end of the game, Wall shared a hug and long conversation with Bradley Beal, who used to play as his Robin. Now Beal shines as Washington’s only star, in the stratosphere of elite guards Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry.
Wall once held that position too, but his game no longer carries that tune. What happens next depends on the maestro.
If Wall can face reality, mature past the spin moves and into a more statesmanlike game, then maybe the end of his career could be as impressive as his beginning. It was his otherworldly athleticism that pushed a skinny kid from Raleigh, N.C. to the University of Kentucky. Then, his drive propelled him into becoming the No. 1 overall pick, while his on-court acumen persuaded Wizards’ majority owner Ted Leonsis to entrust him with a “supermax” contract.
But the trait Wall most needs to rely on now is the ability to adjust. From the “franchise guy” he proclaimed himself to be when the Rockets traded away James Harden to the veteran who knows his lane. From Wall Star to Just John.
Since making the all-NBA team in 2017, Wall has not appeared in more than 41 games in a season. A longtime pro scout told me he thought Wall “looked damn good” during his comeback bid with the Rockets last year, despite rupturing his left Achilles’ in 2019. But he’s coming off a season when he produced the worst shooting (40.4 percent) and assists (6.9 per game) numbers of his career.
Hard to imagine an organization paying nearly $92 million for that. But maybe Wall would be a bargain — reportedly a buyout is not on the table, though one similar to Blake Griffin’s in Detroit would be a wise move — for a team looking for a grown-up point guard who is as adept at coming off the bench as he is sitting on one.
On Tuesday, his face obscured by a mask, Wall took a seat on the sideline as the link between the Rockets’ staff and the active players and offered guidance to Houston’s core of young players.
When the team’s breakthrough big man, Christian Wood, exited the game, he sat next to Wall, listening as the older point guard pointed toward areas on the floor. When its point guard-of-the-future, Kevin Porter Jr., needed a break, he then occupied the seat and took in Wall’s lessons. Naturally, second overall pick Jalen Green also found his way to the cushioned chair next to Uncle John and learned.
Into his 30s, this Wall can still help a team. He’s still a hoophead who loves and consumes the game as though he’s a video coordinator and not a five-time all-star. And he’s still capable of orchestrating the floor, even if that role comes through playing with the second unit.
Witnessing the last four years of Wall’s career has been like trying to slow dance to a syncopated mess of kazoos and congas. It feels strange to watch the once mighty Wall now roam the league looking for a team. However, embracing the transformation from franchise star to reliable vet could add a finale worthy of a basketball virtuoso. His song may be changing, but not all ballads have to be sad and tragic.