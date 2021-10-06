Once the golden child of the Washington Wizards, Wall now waits in a kind of basketball purgatory while his current team, the Houston Rockets, looks for a trade partner to take on the remaining two years and $91.68 million on his deal — as immovable as any contract in modern NBA history. The abrupt change in the beat played out Tuesday, when the Wizards played the Rockets in the preseason opener and Wall blended into the background of the night.