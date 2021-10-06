Behind those two, Rivera said Sammis Reyes, the reserve tight end from Chile who hasn’t been active this season, could play against New Orleans. Heinicke praised Reyes’s progress in catching and route running and thinks the last piece is “just getting to the NFL speed and understanding concepts.” But it’s also possible Washington’s signed Sternberger because it believes Reyes, who had never played football before signing with the team in April, isn’t ready for game action yet.