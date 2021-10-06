A: Ending the discrimination against female athletes; colleges are not in compliance with Title IX. Athletes should have more time to graduate, given the time demands of their sports — 32 hours a week in their sport alone, and 42 hours in football. They should have protection against losing their scholarships, whether for injury or poor performance. As long as they’re showing up to practice, code of conduct is good, then they should be able to prioritize their academics. There also needs to be mandated reporting of abuse and health and safety violations among athletic personnel. There needs to be whistleblower protections for those reporting suspected violations. And there needs to be a third party to investigate and remove violators — either permanently ban, or if minor violations, mandate some kind of training.