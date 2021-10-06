However, a deeper look at Arizona’s performance should give us reason to pause, which is why the Cardinals appear on the wrong side of one of this week’s best bets.
Picks are against the consensus point spreads as of Wednesday morning.
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (-5½)
Pick: San Francisco 49ers +5½
Why is Arizona slightly overvalued? Just look at their results.
For example, in Week 3, the Cardinals trailed Jacksonville — now an 0-4 team — by nine points in the third quarter before rallying back to prevail. A week earlier they trailed Minnesota by double digits in the first half and needed Vikings kicker Greg Joseph to miss a 37-yard field goal to escape with a one-point victory. Arizona’s point differential, plus-55 through Week 4, is also more indicative of a 3-1 team than an undefeated one. Perhaps that’s quibbling over a game or two, but it makes a huge difference in public perception, especially when the league’s newest darling is now laying 5½ points to a divisional opponent.
Jimmy Garoppolo’s exit at the half during the 49ers’ Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks also opens the door for rookie quarterback Trey Lance to line up under center for San Francisco this week. Coach Kyle Shanahan will have a week to prepare his young charge for his first pro start and all signs indicate it should go smoothly. Lance has completed 10 of 19 passes for three touchdowns and no interceptions, despite averaging almost 12 air yards per throw.
New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons
Pick: Over 46 total points
The Falcons are allowing a league-high 32 points per game, four more than you would expect based on the down, distance and field position of each play against them, per data from TruMedia. This isn’t a surprise. Pro Football Focus ranked Atlanta’s secondary as the worst in the league heading into the season — and its defensive line as the second worst. The Jets, meanwhile, allowed the Tennessee Titans to run 93 offensive plays (!) against them last week, resulting in 24 points, 30 first downs and almost 41 minutes of possession in a game they won in overtime.
It’s very likely these two subpar teams will just trade blows and run up the combined score. This total opened at 44 and is playable to 47.
The plays above represent our best bets of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared to what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 5 slate.
Los Angeles Rams (-2½) at Seattle Seahawks
Pick: Los Angeles Rams -2½
New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons (-3)
Pick: Atlanta Falcons -3
Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers (-1)
Pick: Denver Broncos +1
(Note: Denver is +100 at some sportsbooks, making the money line a better value than getting a single point on the spread.)
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (-8½)
Pick: Detroit Lions +8½
Green Bay Packers (-3) at Cincinnati Bengals
Pick: Cincinnati Bengals +3
Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-10)
Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -10
New England Patriots (-9) at Houston Texans
Pick: Houston Texans +9
New Orleans Saints (-1½) at Washington Football Team
Pick: New Orleans Saints -1½
Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers (-3½)
Pick: Philadelphia Eagles +3½
Tennessee Titans (-4) at Jacksonville Jaguars
Pick: Tennessee Titans -4
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-7)
Pick: Dallas Cowboys -7
Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders (-5½)
Pick: Chicago Bears +5½
Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers (-1½)
Pick: Los Angeles Chargers -1½
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (-2½)
Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -2½
Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens (-7)
Pick: Indianapolis Colts +7