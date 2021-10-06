The Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s office, executed search warrants at the team’s headquarters and at Vermillion’s home in Ashburn last Friday afternoon, before the team departed for Atlanta to face the Falcons. At the time, multiple staffers and players were at the facility, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation.
“It’s just a surprise,” said safety Landon Collins, who is the team’s NFLPA player representative. “We didn’t know anything was going on as a team, as an NFL rep. But other than that, I can’t really speak on it because I don’t know what had happened. But the [union], what they put out, I read it, I saw it, and I’m cool with it.”
Collins praised Vermillion as a “great guy,” adding: “We back R.V.”
Vermillion’s attorney, Barry Coburn of the law firm Coburn and Greenbaum in Washington, had no comment.
Through a league spokesperson, the NFL declined to comment on the NFLPA’s statement.
Vermillion was placed on administrative leave and did not travel with the team to Atlanta. In his absence, the team’s former director of medicine and athletic trainer, Bubba Tyer, attended practice Wednesday to help out. He was seen on the field alongside assistant athletic trainers Mark McCracken and Masahiro Takahagi.
“Bubba is really just here voluntarily,” Coach Ron Rivera said. “He came in to help out, and that’s it. He’s got time and he wanted to come in and just help us. … We’re going to do everything pretty much by committee. I go down there and I check in with the trainers and then I check in with the therapists and then we go from there.”