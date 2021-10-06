“I played in this league where this was normalized, and that’s not okay,” Kyle continued. “… These women that have had to face this and felt like they didn’t have a voice, they were too scared to come out and speak, they were scared of losing their job where they get paid nothing anyway — imagine being put in a situation like that. Imagine someone like myself, and I’ve always been outspoken, that was scared to say anything about it. Whether it was from coaches, whether it was that verbal abuse, whether it was that emotional abuse, abuse is abuse.”