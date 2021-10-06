Assuming Preller is allowed by Padres management to make another hire, it will be his fourth since taking the reins of the organization in August 2014, following a stint as assistant general manager of the Texas Rangers. Preller fired incumbent Padres manager Bud Black in June 2015 and replaced him in the interim with Pat Murphy, who was not retained when that season ended. Preller then made a decision that surprised some in the baseball world when he hired Andy Green, who had relatively little experience as a manager.