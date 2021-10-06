After notifying Tingler on Wednesday morning that he would be relieving the manager of his duties, Padres General Manager A.J. Preller later told reporters that he would look for a new manager who could lead the team deep into October.
Tingler, 40, departs with a record of 116-106, including 2020′s pandemic-truncated campaign in which San Diego went 37-23 and won a wild-card series before falling to the division rival Los Angeles Dodgers in a National League Division Series matchup.
This year, Tingler’s squad appeared to be making good on its considerable promise before hitting a disastrous closing stretch. The Padres were 18 games over .500 entering Aug. 11, then lost 34 of their final 46 contests. As late as Sept. 9, San Diego was in playoff position as a wild card, but it went 4-17 from that point on and was eliminated with seven games to go in the season. At 79-83, the Padres finished 28 games behind the NL West-winning San Francisco Giants.
“It’s been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to manage the San Diego Padres and lead this group of men,” Tingler said in a statement. “I’m truly thankful for the opportunity and grateful for the tireless efforts of our players, coaches and support staff over the last two years. While I’m profoundly disappointed that our season ended far too soon, I know this team has a very bright future ahead.”
Preller said in a statement: “Jayce accomplished a great deal in his two seasons with the Padres, leading our team through an unprecedented pandemic and into the postseason for the first time in 15 years. I have tremendous respect for him as a coach, colleague and friend. After much thought and consideration over the last several weeks, we felt change was necessary at this time to ultimately reach our championship potential in San Diego.”
Assuming Preller is allowed by Padres management to make another hire, it will be his fourth since taking the reins of the organization in August 2014, following a stint as assistant general manager of the Texas Rangers. Preller fired incumbent Padres manager Bud Black in June 2015 and replaced him in the interim with Pat Murphy, who was not retained when that season ended. Preller then made a decision that surprised some in baseball when he hired Andy Green, who had relatively little experience as a manager.
After Green was fired shortly before the end of the 2019 season, Preller again chose a manager in Tingler without extensive experience. The two had a personal relationship following several years when both worked in the Rangers’ organization, and Preller on Wednesday praised Tingler as a “tremendous person” and a “really good baseball person.”
Asked if he would make a point this time of hiring a manager with more experience, Preller said there are “a lot of different types of experience” and indicated he would be prioritizing “leadership, guys that get players to perform.”
Per the Athletic, Padres owner Peter Seidler said Preller’s job is “as safe as a GM’s job can be” and that major league managing experience will not be a requirement for the next hire.
Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., the team’s focal point, labored at times through shoulder issues but led the NL with 42 home runs. The pitching staff, however, crumbled amid injuries to starters Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Chris Paddack. Snell, a 2018 Cy Young Award winner while with the Tampa Bay Rays, and Darvish caused plenty of excitement when they were added to the rotation in the offseason, but Preller took criticism for not augmenting the team’s pitching at the trade deadline.
“It’s never one thing,” Preller said Wednesday of why the Padres’ season turned so sour. “We just couldn’t get the team executing in all phases.”
Noting that the Padres inspired great expectations this spring, Preller said, “It’s my responsibility to put a product on the field that can deliver on those world championship aspirations, and a big part of that responsibility is hiring a manager and a staff that’s able to execute the organization’s vision.
“Ultimately, I felt that this was a change we needed to make in order to get us on that big stage. We feel like we have a talented roster. We feel like we have a team that should play into October, and I feel like the decision today just reflects that.”