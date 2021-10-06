“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my goodbye to this great fan base,” Gilmore wrote on Twitter. “We enjoyed so much success together and you have been an incredible inspiration for my individual achievements. Thank you for supporting this Rock Hill [S.C.] kid and allowing him to achieve his NFL dreams.”
He did not specifically cite Coach Bill Belichick but expressed gratitude to Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the team’s coaches.
“To Mr. Kraft, the coaches, and the organization thank you for providing me with this platform and allowing me to be part of greatness,” Gilmore wrote. “Most of all I want to thank my teammates who lined up next to me every Sunday with one goal in mind. Those moments on and off the field will never be forgotten.”
Gilmore, 31, is a four-time Pro Bowl selection in nine NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Patriots. He won a Super Bowl title with the Patriots and was the NFL’s defensive player of the year in the 2019 season, when he led the league with six interceptions and 20 passes defended. He had a key interception of a pass by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff late in the Patriots’ 13-3 triumph in Super Bowl LIII at the end of the 2018 season.
Gilmore has not played this season. He was on the physically unable to perform list because of a quadriceps injury and would have been eligible to have been activated by the Patriots after Week 6.
He had a salary of $7 million in the final season of his five-year, $65 million contract with the Patriots. He had been in a contract dispute with the Patriots and did not participate in the team’s mandatory offseason minicamp in June.
The Patriots were paying Gilmore $388,000 per week this season while he was on the PUP list. They save the remainder of his salary and realize a salary cap savings of about $5.4 million. The Patriots were $2.4 million under the salary cap before the move, according to NFL Players Association records. They have a cap of $203.4 million for this season after carrying over $19.6 million from last season.
Gilmore becomes a free agent, able to sign with any team for any price. There undoubtedly will be significant interest.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had their secondary depleted by injuries and have had several former Patriots players join quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa. Brady is an active recruiter who was credited with lobbying to bring wide receiver Antonio Brown to the team last season. He contacted cornerback Richard Sherman before Sherman returned to the NFL by signing with the Buccaneers last week.
The Buccaneers’ cornerback situation has been so dire that Sherman started Sunday night’s 19-17 victory at New England after participating in three practices. Sherman said last week that he’d been contacted first by Brady before formal deliberations with the Buccaneers began.
“It’s the all-time-great quarterback reaching out,” Sherman said on his podcast. “And any time he makes that call, it’s a very difficult opportunity to pass up.”
It is the second surprising NFL release of the week, following the Dallas Cowboys’ decision to cut former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith.