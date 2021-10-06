Four years ago, when the U.S. squad last attempted to qualify for a World Cup, U.S. defender Miles Robinson was logging minutes playing second-division soccer in Charleston, S.C.
Ricardo Pepi, the probable starting striker against Jamaica at Q2 Stadium, did not sign his first pro contract until two summers ago.
But as the United States continues pursuing a place in the 2022 tournament in Qatar — and make amends for the program’s 2018 failure — players new to the international scene are filling key roles and forming the foundation of Coach Gregg Berhalter’s roster.
A month after 16 players made qualifying debuts over a three-match stretch, another 10 are in the running for playing time against Jamaica on Thursday, then Panama on the road Sunday and Costa Rica next Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio.
The average age and experience of Berhalter’s call-ups last week was already low, but after the withdrawal of veteran defenders John Brooks (back injury) and Tim Ream (family reasons), the figure plummeted to just over 24 years old and 18 appearances. Thirteen players are 23 and younger.
U.S. rival Mexico brought 13 players age 30 or older into its camp this week and 12 have appeared in 40 or more matches.
U.S. immaturity showed last month: an uninspired draw in El Salvador, an unacceptable home tie with Canada and an unthinkable first half in Honduras before a ferocious rally resulted in a 4-1 victory.
“Maybe we were just a little bit naïve and didn’t really know what to expect,” said midfielder Tyler Adams, 22, who was among the qualifying newcomers. “Last camp was a great experience for us all, our first taste of what World Cup qualifying was going to be like.”
There was off-field immaturity, as well. Midfielder Weston McKennie, 23, was benched, then dismissed, after breaking team protocols following the opener. He was invited back this month.
“We have a young group and this group needs to learn,” Berhalter said. “His behavior was unacceptable. He took responsibility for it and we move on.”
Though far from perfect, the results weren’t disastrous. With five points, the United States is tied for second in Concacaf’s eight-team final round that will award three automatic berths early next year. A fourth will advance to an intercontinental playoff.
With the rocky introduction behind them, the players envision a smoother start to this three-game set.
“You can try to prep everyone and talk to them about it and try to tell them your experience, but there is nothing like doing something for the first time yourself and understanding what that’s like,” said D.C. United winger Paul Arriola, 26, one of five players on this 26-man squad to play in the 2018 qualifying cycle.
Arriola, who missed last month’s games with a hamstring injury, added, “100 percent I believe [that experience for the young players] is going to pay off in the long run and pay off in this round of games.”
Aaronson — a Philadelphia Union homegrown player who joined Austrian champion RB Salzburg last winter — made his national team debut in January 2020. This year, he is tied with veteran midfielder Sebastian Lletget for goals (four) and leads the team in qualifying strikes (two).
With five career goals and three assists, the Medford, N.J. native owns the third most-productive 10-game start in program history. With Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna sidelined by injuries, Aaronson will inherit greater responsibility taking on defenders and creating opportunities for himself and teammates. He will welcome help from Arriola; Tim Weah, 21, who missed last month with an injury; and Matthew Hoppe, 20.
“It’s definitely a lot tougher not having those quality of players at camp. They’re world class,” Aaronson said of Pulisic, 23, and Reyna, 18. “They can change games like that. With the pressure in these games, the biggest thing for young players is focusing on nothing but the moment.”
With Brooks and Ream out, Robinson’s role will grow, as well. In what would be his 10th consecutive start, the Arlington, Mass., native is expected to partner with Mark McKenzie, 22; Brooks’s roster replacement, Walker Zimmerman; or new addition Chris Richards, 21.
“We’ve been working with him. We want him to continue to make progress,” Berhalter said. “We don’t think he is a finished product. We think he can improve in some areas but overall happy with his performance.”
Robinson, 24, played two years of college soccer (Syracuse) before being drafted by Atlanta United, which for two seasons loaned him to the lower divisions. His MLS breakout came in 2019, leading to a U.S. debut that fall.
“As a young kid, you have dreams and aspirations, but I understood there was plenty of work behind the scenes to get to this level,” Robinson said. “Now it’s continuing to get better and continuing to grow.”
While Aaronson and Robinson have made steady climbs, Pepi, 18, rocketed into the picture. Unused in the first two qualifiers, he made his senior debut against Honduras and responded with a goal and two assists.
With Josh Sargent and Jordan Pefok not selected to this roster — and Pulisic and Reyna not available for attacking punch — Berhalter seems likely to start Pepi in two of the three matches. Veteran Gyasi Zardes is the only other natural striker.
Another intriguing newcomer to qualifying is Yunus Musah, an 18-year-old midfielder from Spanish club Valencia. He did not play in the summer tournaments (Nations League and Gold Cup) and was injured before the first three qualifiers.
His six appearances have come in friendlies, but like many of his teammates before him, Musah will soon experience the ferocity of qualifying.
“The intensity the teams in Concacaf are playing with is so high, you see on their faces how much these games mean to them,” Aaronson said. “You have to match it, and we learned that last time.”
