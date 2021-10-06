Meyer said he had “at least three or four conversations with [Jaguars owner] Shad [Khan, and] the message is loud and clear and I agree with [it]. Also met with the team on Monday individually and then today. Had a very pointed conversation with them, owning a stupid mistake that I made. The job of a coach is number one, the health and safety of a player, and number two is motivate him or bring out the greatness in him, and number three is to give him everything possible to be successful and to have a great locker room and then get the heck out of the way.
“I apologized for the distraction with a huge week coming up, especially after they made so much improvement from Week 1 to Week 4.”
That third item seemed to acknowledge that players weren’t receptive to his comments Monday, when he also called the incident “stupid.” In a statement Tuesday, Khan had called the incident, which occurred in one of Meyer’s restaurants in Ohio over the weekend, “inexcusable.” Meyer said Wednesday he had not been fined by Khan.
The Jaguars had traveled to Ohio, Meyer’s native state, for a Thursday night game in Cincinnati, and Meyer stayed behind rather than travel back to Florida with the team after what he called a “heartbreaking” loss. Teams typically take the weekend off after a Thursday night game, reporting back to work the following Monday. But Meyer’s team is 0-4 and has not won since Week 2 of the 2020 season — 19 games ago. It has a divisional game against Tennessee this week.
In the days since the videos surfaced, Meyer has made several missteps and acknowledged on his radio show Tuesday that his conversations with those in the organization had been “horrible.” Although he said Wednesday that he isn’t “a big team meeting guy,” he resorted to just that.
“It’s my responsibility to earn their trust back as their leader, as a guy that — I’m very close with a bunch of them,” Meyer said Wednesday. “It’s always been that way with our teams and organizations. This is a players’ team. It’s a players’ organization. Our job is to direct them, but they’re the decision-makers in the organization.”
Meyer said several members of the team’s leadership committee had reached out to him, saying, according to Meyer, “‘Coach, we’ve all done stupid things.’”
He said he had made the decision to remain in Ohio, obtaining permission from Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke, in an effort to clear his head, and he said he thought players could use the time to do the same after the 24-21 loss to the Bengals. The result was that players were upset, and so was Meyer’s wife, Shelley.
“I don’t want to get into our personal life,” Meyer said, “[but] 37 years we’ve been together, and it’s been awesome, and this speed bump is not going to get in the way of that.”