The top starters on the NL’s other playoff teams don’t compare favorably to Los Angeles, and none of the contending squads has a trio like the Dodgers. The Giants have two pitchers qualifying for the ERA title, Kevin Gausman and Anthony DeSclafani, whose combined expected batting average and slugging rate are .223 and .351, respectively. Other pitchers in the Giants’ rotation, such as Logan Webb and Alex Wood, combined for a .224 expected average and .367 expected slugging. Milwaukee has Corbin Burnes, who set the record for strikeouts without a walk to start the season, but the drop off to Brandon Woodruff (.216 expected average against with .352 slugging) is significant. Freddy Peralta, however, had a fine season through 144⅓ innings for the Brewers and could be great on the bump during the playoffs. He could also regress mightily to his previous performances (4.67 ERA from 2018 to 2020) and has limited playoff experience (four innings). The Braves one-two punch of Max Fried and Charlie Morton are solid but Ian Anderson has one of the highest walk rates (10 percent) among NL starters pitching at least 100 innings in 2021. The Cardinals starting rotation, meanwhile, finished the regular season with the lowest combined strikeout rate in the league.