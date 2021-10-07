Arizona will give up yards because its offense plays fast, and it will be nursing double-digit leads and focusing on not giving up the big play. But some of the advanced defensive metrics show a unit that’s pretty nasty in high-leverage situations and rises to the occasion against quality competition. After being limited to five games with a biceps injury last year, Chandler Jones appears back to the 19-sack form he showed in 2019. He has five sacks and 14 quarterback hits in four games. All-pro free safety Budda Baker is as good as it gets. Cornerback Byron Murphy and versatile linebacker Isaiah Simmons are developing nicely. The growth of third-year strong safety Jalen Thompson is evident, too. The defensive line needs help, especially on the interior, but J.J. Watt has been a nice addition. Overall, the Cardinals have a defense with quality depth, good range to compete against modern offenses and a handful of highly aggressive impact players.