But much like the unconventional manner the Cardinals are built, their situation is a little different.
They’re the quirky team that unraveled at the end of last season, and until they prove they can finish, there will be guarded appreciation of their start. As impressive as the Cardinals have been, their 4-0 first quarter must compete for attention with their 2020 disappointment. The Cardinals stood 6-3 last November, only to fall apart and lose five of their final seven games.
It altered the perception of the solid year-to-year progress that Coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray made. Without considering context, the coach-quarterback partnership had shown steady improvement, from 5-10-1 during their first year together in 2019 to 8-8 last season. With another year of maturation and roster upgrades, it would seem natural for the Cardinals to be a team on a playoff track and showing some early-season vigor. But the 2020 choke distorts some of the enthusiasm.
Despite their electric style of play, the Cardinals are more of a wait-and-see squad. That’s not usually how we look at the last undefeated team standing, but this regular season is one game longer, and the most established contenders are pacing themselves. Arizona belongs in a cluster of Super Bowl contenders. It hasn’t been as dominant as Buffalo has been since the Bills lost their season opener. The Cardinals don’t have the résumés of Tampa Bay or Green Bay. They’re in the conversation instead of being the conversation. If nothing else, it should keep them hungry.
There’s a lot to like about this team. Arizona has won three of its games by double figures, including last week’s 37-20 dissection of the NFC West favorite Los Angeles Rams and a 38-13 Week 1 beatdown of the playoff-caliber Tennessee Titans. Murray, the 5-foot-10 blur and master of improvisation, has been incredible. He is completing a stunning 76.1 percent of his passes. He is averaging more than 300 passing yards. He has thrown nine touchdown passes and run for three more scores.
His highlight reel always gets the most attention, but it’s the little things that have made Murray such a force. He’s running less and focusing more on getting rid of the ball early. He’s feasting on the short to intermediate throws and making the simple plays that the defense gives him, delivering the football on time and with accuracy. That kind of game management and situational understanding is the most underrated aspect of being a great quarterback, and at just 24, Murray is showing signs that he grasps those fundamental concepts.
A year ago, Murray earned a Pro Bowl selection during his second NFL season after throwing for 3,971 yards and 26 touchdowns and running for 819 yards and 11 scores. But the Cardinals’ offense was far more limited than it should have been. Murray locked in on wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins too much. Hopkins caught 115 passes, but he was thrown to 160 times, more than twice as many as Murray’s No. 2 target. Playing behind an inadequate offensive line, Murray was left to scramble and play backyard football. And late in the season, Kingsbury — known as a creative offensive play-caller and designer — turned painfully bland.
Everything about the offense looks much more promising now. The Cardinals lead the NFL in points (35 per game) and yards (440.5). Some of their offensive numbers may be impossible to sustain, but most encouraging is the diversity of the rushing and passing game. They’re effectively mixing two running backs, Chase Edmonds and James Conner, and Murray functions more as a complementary running threat now. Hopkins and new acquisition A.J. Green have been targeted almost evenly. Murray has four wide receivers with at least 200 yards, none more than Green’s 248. For now, Hopkins is third on the team in receiving yards.
Hopkins is an extraordinary player on his own; he will shine even without ideal talent surrounding him. But imagine what he can do in a balanced system. He’s a gravity playmaker. Defenses must commit extra resources to stopping him, and even when they do, he’s productive. If Arizona now has a crew that can exploit all of that defensive attention, it will be hard to stop the offense, provided the line is as improved as it seems.
But the Arizona defense is what intrigues me the most. If you haven’t watched the Cardinals and judge them by traditional statistics, you’re probably not that impressed. They rank 15th in yards allowed per game. They’re allowing 21.3 points a game, which ranks ninth. On the surface, they seem solid, more than good enough if the offense is elite, but not scary. However, there’s a chance they will be better than that by season’s end. In fact, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s group may already be good.
Arizona will give up yards because its offense plays fast, and it will be nursing double-digit leads and focusing on not giving up the big play. But some of the advanced defensive metrics show a unit that’s pretty nasty in high-leverage situations and rises to the occasion against quality competition. After being limited to five games with a biceps injury last year, Chandler Jones appears back to the 19-sack form he showed in 2019. He has five sacks and 14 quarterback hits in four games. All-pro free safety Budda Baker is as good as it gets. Cornerback Byron Murphy and versatile linebacker Isaiah Simmons are developing nicely. The growth of third-year strong safety Jalen Thompson is evident, too. The defensive line needs help, especially on the interior, but J.J. Watt has been a nice addition. Overall, the Cardinals have a defense with quality depth, good range to compete against modern offenses and a handful of highly aggressive impact players.
If Arizona had played well to end last season, it would look like a fresh, trendsetting contender: the team that hired Kingsbury, a former college coach with a losing record; paired him with the perfect Air Raid quarterback in Murray; and then broke several team-building rules in preferring flashy skill players over linemen and signing post-prime veterans such as Watt and Green to a team with a young core.
Instead, the Cardinals are an interesting team that blew a playoff opportunity in 2020 and now lives with pressure not to ruin a good thing again. This is Kingsbury’s chance to show he can be a winner, not just a fancy offensive guy. This is Murray’s chance to vault into the elite QB tier.
Was last season’s false start a learning lesson or the sign of a fatal flaw? It’s a question the Cardinals, unbeaten but certainly not unblemished, must spend the entire season trying to answer.