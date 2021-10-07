The presence of an aging quarterback can make finding his successor harder. The baseline competence of a legend at quarterback, combined with a team assembled around him with the intent to contend, usually makes it hard to bottom out. The Steelers may luck out and tumble to the bottom of the NFL, but Mike Tomlin may be too good of a coach with too talented a defense to avoid falling beneath mediocrity. Even if they do, the 2021 quarterback class is less heralded than last year. It’s why the Falcons had a rare opportunity with the fourth pick this spring, and squandered it.