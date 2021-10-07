He had only been with the Rays for two months and hadn’t had a hit in four weeks. He had been left off the team’s roster for the AL Championship Series, only to be added for the World Series because of his defense. In Game 4, he was the last bat on the Rays’ bench when he entered as a pinch runner in the eighth. An inning later, he strode to the plate, for his first plate appearance in 17 days, to face Jansen with two on and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning of a one-run game.