“Part of the privilege of being in the position our family is in, is that we also get a public platform to show how there is and can be a path to light for anyone who is struggling,” Angela Price wrote in a note shared on her Instagram account. “No matter what is on the line, we hope we can communicate the importance of putting your mental health first not just by saying it, but by showing up and doing the work to get better.”
“Carey’s showing up for himself and our family and making the absolute best decision possible for us.”
The topic of mental health has risen to the forefront of the sports world at times this year, including when Naomi Osaka bowed out of the French Open and when Simone Biles withdrew from several events at the Tokyo Olympics.
Canadiens Coach Dominique Ducharme had said Wednesday that Price was “not doing well right now” for unspecified reasons, and would “take care of that” before rejoining the team for practices. Price, 34, has been recovering from surgery in July to repair a torn meniscus in his knee, and he missed the start of training camp.
At a news conference Thursday, Montreal General Manager Marc Bergevin said when he learned the day before that Price was stepping away, he “didn’t see it coming.” Bergevin added that the 2015 Hart Trophy winner as league MVP would be in the player assistance program for at least 30 days.
“I believe it’s the minimum [period] to go there,” Bergevin said. “From what I was told, it will most likely be that, but it’s not certain. It could be more.”
The Canadiens finished the 2020-21 regular season and went on their playoff run, which ended in a five-game finals loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, without forward Jonathan Drouin, who took an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons. Drouin, 26, revealed last month that he was suffering from long-standing issues with anxiety and insomnia.
“I had fallen ill to the point where I was no longer controlling my body,” Drouin said in September. “That was really the moment when I realized that I needed to take a break from hockey, to take a step back.”
Drouin, who has participated in Montreal’s training camp, added that he got the help he sought and was “now better equipped than I was before.”
Bergevin praised Drouin and Price on Thursday for tending to their mental well-being.
“It’s the elephant in the room sometimes. We don’t say anything, and it’s very personal,” Bergevin said. “I salute them, and I’m glad they did [take action]. If there’s other players in the NHL who have different issues, whatever that is, I think the NHL and NHLPA are really looking at the well-being of their players.”
“Better days are ahead for Carey and his family,” Bergevin said.
Angela Price wrote on Instagram that she would “continue to show up for him and our kids and seek out the support that I may need on any given day.”
“And it’s incredibly important to us,” she continued, “to show our kids that asking for help and letting yourself being supported by others is not just ok, but encouraged — anytime, and under any circumstance.”