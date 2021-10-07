“I actually thought I was going to be out of the league before my second year even ended.”
Gafford was out of Chicago by the end of his second year and it turned out to be just the blessing he needed. Even the tweet, which he saved, turned out to be a positive.
A trade to the Washington Wizards in March rejuvenated a young career where Gafford became a fan favorite dunking lobs from Russell Westbrook and blocking shots while launching off Go Go Gadget legs. In 23 games in the nation’s capital, he averaged 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 17.8 minutes. And that was before an offseason when the 23-year-old decided to really get serious.
Gafford made the decision to stay in D.C. over the summer instead of going home. Sure, there were a few vacations with the family, but the focus was on the court and an increasing role for the 2021-22 season. He draws inspiration from a variety of places — Kobe Bryant, Twitter and even anime — and that led to a long summer working closely with Wizards director of player development Alex McLean. The 6-foot-10, 234-pounder didn’t list cash as an inspiration, but this season is the third of a four-year deal and that final 2022-23 season is non-guaranteed as a club option. This is essentially a prove-it contract year.
“I’m not going to lie, [there were] times where I felt like I took a lot of things for granted, especially like being in Chicago and stuff,” Gafford said. “I worked myself to exhaustion, and that’s a Kobe quote. … What I really just take from that quote, mainly, is just the simple fact that he wanted to be better.
“I took more responsibility for how [much] better I wanted to be. In the last past offseason, there was times where I was in the gym and all that, but I still kind of had like a kid mind-set. I always wanted to be in the house, just relaxing and everything. But I can't get better if I'm doing that”
So Gafford and McLean went to work two weeks after the season. The goals: Improve conditioning and develop offensively. Much of the work took place at McLean’s gym — District SportsCenter in Alexandria — where they went two hours a day and played games twice a week. The gym hosts international, G League and NBA players, including Marcus and Markieff Morris and Enes Kanter, during the summer. McLean brought in a shooting coach and began to reshape Gafford’s form and give him better touch and range out to around 15 feet. They started with his free throws and went from there, tweaking his form to keep the ball closer to his body, which in turn adjusted the trajectory of the shot.
During those summer runs, Gafford experimented with more offensive freedom than his typical role with the Wizards. He wants to be more than just a pick-and-roll, rim-running lob catcher.
“We were able to get up and down a lot and he got to kind of play outside of his role and try new and different things,” McLean said, “that he saw would work, what didn't work and we kind of did a process of elimination. So, we didn't just go out there and play to play. We went to play to work on something specific for that day and kind of formulate his package from there.
“My gym is hot, so I cut the A/C off and it’s 90-something or 100 degrees in there. So once you get in, you’re going to get in shape because it’s hot and we run. After every workout and every pickup game, we’re running sprints, man. We were doing legit, legit work.”
The early season plan is to have Gafford start at center and see how things play out once Thomas Bryant returns from a torn ACL. Gafford scored 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting to go along with six rebounds and one block in 17:30 in the preseason opener against Houston on Tuesday. The summer was spent focused on offense, slowing down and not playing too fast, but new defensive-minded coach Wes Unseld Jr. described him as a piece that he’s not used to having. Gafford naturally changes shots at the rim with his athleticism, but he also possesses the versatility to guard other positions. That’s another area where that conditioning comes into play and he got an up-close look at how important that versatility was in the playoffs when Gafford had to chase guards Ben Simmons and Seth Curry at times.
“Sometimes those quiet guys are tough to gauge, but that air of confidence I love,” Unseld said. “He’s going to play at his own speed, at his own pace. He’s going to play hard. But it’s not a bravado where he’s talking or being reckless. He just does what he’s supposed to do. Does his job, does it at a high level. And that’s all you can ask for.”
General Manager Tommy Sheppard added, “It’s no mystery, Daniel’s been fantastic. And we see his growth exponentially. Every day he does something else where you say, wow, he’s really on the rise.”
Bradley Beal called Gafford a “godsend.” The Wizards had a center rotation last year that included Robin Lopez, Alex Len and Gafford after Bryant was lost for the season. The first two didn’t bring the athleticism to the position that Gafford could and the team suddenly had a big man who played above the rim and grew into a looked-for option by Westbrook. That option should continue with newly-acquired point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who had a strong lob connection with Jarrett Allen and DeAndre Jordan in Brooklyn.
A lot can change in 12 months and Gafford seems to have put that “dark place” in the past with hopes of stepping into a brighter spotlight this season.
“I’m proud of him and Alex McLean for their work this summer,” Beal said. “They really were dialed and got in the lab and got it done. So, I’m very happy for him. It’s a very big year for him. He’s trying to try to get that money, so we’re going to do all we can to help him do that.”