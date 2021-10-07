The early season plan is to have Gafford start at center and see how things play out once Thomas Bryant returns from a torn ACL. Gafford scored 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting to go along with six rebounds and one block in 17:30 in the preseason opener against Houston on Tuesday. The summer was spent focused on offense, slowing down and not playing too fast, but new defensive-minded coach Wes Unseld Jr. described him as a piece that he’s not used to having. Gafford naturally changes shots at the rim with his athleticism, but he also possesses the versatility to guard other positions. That’s another area where that conditioning comes into play and he got an up-close look at how important that versatility was in the playoffs when Gafford had to chase guards Ben Simmons and Seth Curry at times.