Nolan Arenado stood at the plate with two runners on and one out in the fifth inning of a 1-1 game. The outcome of the at-bat would tilt the 106-win season of the defending World Series champions. As Scherzer spewed expletives in the dugout, reliever Joe Kelly trotted from the bullpen. He would induce a groundout from Arenado and strike out Dylan Carlson to preserve the tie. The move prompted two conversations, and the people having one conversation were talking past the people in the other.
There was one conversation about whether Roberts had made the correct move. That one was straightforward. Scherzer had not quite been himself all night — he described himself as “pitching on pins and needles.” He allowed a leadoff single to start the game and eventually let Tommy Edman score on a wild pitch. He yielded three hits and three walks in less than five innings of work. The Cardinals rarely took uncomfortable swings.
By the fifth, they were mounting their biggest threat of the night. Scherzer’s pitch count stood at 94. The penalty a pitcher pays for facing a hitter a third time has long been established. The Dodgers had a bullpen full of jet fuel and, with their season on the line and a day off before the division series, no incentive to conserve any of it. Even if Scherzer had just struck out Tyler O’Neil, and even if he is the preeminent right-handed bulldog of his generation, Kelly’s fresh arm had a better chance of escaping the inning than Scherzer’s tired one.
The other conversation was about whether Roberts’s move had delivered the best viewing outcome. Roberts’s sole responsibility, of course, is to win the game. A neutral observer doesn’t have to care about that. Scherzer had retired Arenado, a superstar in his own right, twice earlier. Their third encounter, with the three-time Cy Young winner running on vapors, could have decided which season lived and which died. It was the best theater baseball can offer. For decades and decades, a manager would have stuck by his starter, especially a starter of Scherzer’s caliber. On Wednesday night, we didn’t get to see it.
It was undeniably better for the Dodgers that Roberts hooked Scherzer. It was undeniably worse for the sport that we didn’t get to watch him face Arenado.
It is modern baseball’s curse that optimal strategies have made the game less appealing. That is a subjective statement — maybe newer, younger fans cherish nothing more than seeing whether a fire-breathing reliever can harness his nerves after parachuting into a snake pit. Maybe they don’t mind when a hard-hit ball up the middle — a surefire single in the past — turns into an out, thanks to the shift. Maybe the intensity of hitters selling out for home runs against pitchers selling out for strikeouts is the allure.
For many fans, though, watching Scherzer leave the game was another reminder of what has been lost in the name of hyper-efficient, data-driven decision-making. Can a 37-year-old warhorse summon 10 more great pitches? Can he survive two more batters on guile? Those are the questions dramatic moments are built on. We no longer get the answer.
This is complaining about a smudge on your glass at the Inn at Little Washington. The Dodgers’ victory was a thrill ride to the moment Chris Taylor socked a walk-off, two-run homer. It was a baseball game you watched for 4½ hours, and wanted more of. It provided amazing theater, even without Scherzer staying in.
Scherzer’s exit remained a blemish. All sports change, but certain traditional routines shape the viewing experience and make a sport worse when they are lost. Starting pitchers are attractions, the names on the marquee. What they do matters more, simply because it always has.
“As the role of the starting pitcher evolves, there’s a risk that many starters fade into obscurity, and that used to be a big part of going to the ballpark or tuning in on a given day — who’s pitching?” Theo Epstein told The Post’s Barry Svrluga earlier this year. “Starting pitchers were out there almost the entire time, and you’d get to understand their personalities. You see the arc of their performance over the course of the day. It’s a great narrative.”
This is a problem without a solution. MLB could institute a rule that ties the length of a starting pitcher’s outing to a team’s usage of the designated hitter — when the starter leaves, you lose your DH. But MLB can’t and shouldn’t be in the business of legislating when to pull a starter. Scherzer’s anger emanated from his expectations. But the game has changed, and his exit is now common practice.
Baseball can endure without starters of Scherzer’s ilk pitching out of jams in the middle innings. The drama a tied, winner-take-all, October game creates cannot possibly be ruined. It was pure adrenaline seeing if the Dodgers would save their 106-win season. Maybe it’s anachronistic to wonder what would have happened if Scherzer faced Arenado. It would have been fun to find out.