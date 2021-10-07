The other conversation was about whether Roberts’s move had delivered the best viewing outcome. Roberts’s sole responsibility, of course, is to win the game. A neutral observer doesn’t have to care about that. Scherzer had retired Arenado, a superstar in his own right, twice earlier. Their third encounter, with the three-time Cy Young winner running on vapors, could have decided which season lived and which died. It was the best theater baseball can offer. For decades and decades, a manager would have stuck by his starter, especially a starter of Scherzer’s caliber. On Wednesday night, we didn’t get to see it.