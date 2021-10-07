Terrence Williams, the scheme’s alleged ringleader, was a 2009 draft lottery pick who spent four years in the NBA before an extended career overseas. Prosecutors say Williams, 34, circulated the false invoices to the others in exchange for kickbacks. The charges, filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, include conspiracy to commit health-care fraud and wire fraud.
The most noteworthy players charged are Telfair, 36, a former player for the Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves and six other teams from 2004 to 2013; and Davis, 35, a former player with the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers. As a college player, Davis led LSU to the Final Four in 2006.
Among the others charged are Darius Miles, 39, the No. 3 pick in the 2000 NBA draft by the Clippers, as well as Tony Allen, 39, a former player for the Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans from 2004 to 2018. Desiree Allen, Tony Allen’s wife, was also charged Thursday.
The scheme alleged by prosecutors Thursday resembles one involving former NFL players accused in 2019 of defrauding that league’s health-care plan. That case resulted in the arrests of 10 former players, including former Washington Football Team running back Clinton Portis, who pleaded guilty in September.
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association expanded health benefits for retired players as part of their 2016 collective bargaining agreement negotiations. The initiative was a top bargaining priority for the union, which sought to extend coverage for retired players beyond their typical pension given the high health-care costs associated with being a former athlete.
Chris Paul, then the union president, hailed the program as a way for current players to give back to their predecessors.
“All the players in our league today recognize that we’re only in this position because of the hard work and dedication of the men who came before us,” Paul said in a July 2016 statement, which hailed the program as “the first of its kind” in American sports. “It’s important that we take care of our entire extended NBA family.”
The indictments come during a transition period for the union, which recently elected Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum as its new president and Tamika Tremaglio as its new executive director.
Shayna Jacobs in New York contributed to this report, which is developing and will be updated.