Soto, who had an MVP-caliber year for a Nationals team that slumped to 97 losses after its midseason fire sale, sat in the front row behind home plate with Nationals hitting coach Kevin Long and Scott Boras, the agent he shares with Scherzer and dozens of baseball’s other biggest stars. He wore a Turner No. 7 Nationals jersey — Long rocked Scherzer’s No. 31 — and his 2019 World Series ring, which Washington won after eliminating the Dodgers and Cardinals en route to the National League title.
In the euphoric aftermath of the Dodgers’ walk-off win, Scherzer and Turner exchanged high-fives with Soto and Long through the protective netting behind home plate. It was a brief and somewhat bittersweet reminder of the good times they had together over the previous three-plus seasons in D.C., which included winning the franchise’s first championship, and proof that nothing will ever take that accomplishment and those memories away.
“When you win a World Series, you develop a friendship and bond that’s going to last a lifetime,” Scherzer told reporters afterward. “For those two guys, Soto and K-Long, to be there, that shows you the kind of love that it takes to win a World Series.”
An inebriated Scherzer shared the same sentiment — while shirtless and wearing goggles on his head — during an amusing on-field interview with TBS.
“You got to get rid of this echo,” Scherzer said when asked about what it meant to have Soto and Long in the crowd. “I can’t talk. I’m drunk, whatever. To see K-Long and Soto here, it just means the world. … For them to be here in this moment, that was awesome.”
Scherzer, who didn’t have his best stuff, experienced a roller coaster of emotions Wednesday. In a scene that was hardly surprising to Nationals fans, the clearly frustrated ace shook Manager Dave Roberts’s hand rather than hand him the ball when Roberts walked to the mound to pull him with one out in the fifth inning.
During the game, Dodgers fans, who evidently haven’t forgotten the home run Soto hit off Clayton Kershaw in the deciding Game 5 of the 2019 National League Division Series, initially booed the Nationals star when he was shown on the video board between innings. Their boos turned to cheers when Soto stood up and turned around to show off his Turner jersey.
Soto tweeted support for his former teammates from the stands, and when Turner singled to left with one out in the eighth, he immediately stood up and signaled for the NL batting champion to run. The last time Soto appeared to have so much fun as a spectator was when he danced atop the Nationals dugout after home runs by Howie Kendrick and Josh Harrison early in the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.
As The Washington Post’s Jesse Dougherty noted, traveling to cheer on former teammates is nothing new for the Nationals star. In 2019, Soto attended a Potomac Nationals game on a day off to check up on some old friends, and he even spent some time in the dugout.
“It’s baseball fun??” Soto tweeted after the Dodgers clinched a date with the San Francisco Giants in the National League Division Series. With any luck, Wednesday wasn’t the last time Nationals fans — or Scherzer and Turner — will see him in the crowd this postseason.