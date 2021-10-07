Maryland reached all kinds of milestones last season as the wins and accolades piled up. Frese surpassed 500 career wins at Maryland and became the program’s winningest coach of all time. She was named Big Ten coach of the year for the fourth time and Associated Press national coach of the year for the second time after winning the conference championship for the sixth time in seven years and the Big Ten tournament for the second year in a row. Frese became the fourth coach to win the national award multiple times since its inception in 1995.