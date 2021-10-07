“That pain in the stomach,” Benzan said at Big Ten media day Thursday. “The weight of it just hit. Just that memory of the tears, the pain, all the blood, sweat and tears that went into it. That’s what motivates us for this coming year.”
The Big Ten men’s and women’s programs gathered inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers and Fever, for a combined media day Thursday, and the Terrapins stood in a much different position than 12 months ago. No one knew what to expect after the reigning Big Ten champions lost five of their top six scorers and were prepared to heavily lean on three transfers and the No. 2 recruit in the nation. Maryland is more of a reload than rebuild program, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t questions to be answered.
There are no questions entering the 2021-22 season — just expectations. The Terps return all five starters and the top eight scorers off a team that set a program record with 90.8 points per game. The team is likely to start the season ranked in the top five in the country, and a national championship is the outright goal.
“First and foremost at Maryland we always welcome [high expectations],” Coach Brenda Frese said while wearing a sports coat lined with the pattern of the Maryland flag. “We want that bar set as high as possible. The standard has always been set. We’re disappointed anytime we lose a game. For us, we embrace it.
“I mean, our motto this season is complete the mission. For us, it’s going as far as we can, each and every game getting better, building upon each game we get to play in. The schedule was created on purpose that way to prepare us for March.”
That schedule certainly will test the Terps early and often. The nonconference slate includes games against powerhouses Baylor, North Carolina State, Stanford and South Carolina. And that doesn’t include games in the Big Ten, which could be the strongest conference in the country.
All of that is why Benzan and Chloe Bibby are back as graduate students, taking advantage of the additional year offered because of the coronavirus pandemic. Benzan was the top three-point shooter in the nation, and Bibby was the team’s third leading scorer at 13.2 points per game to go along with 6.0 rebounds. Both probably would have had options to play professionally, but unfinished business remains.
“We love that the target is on our back,” Bibby said. “I would rather it that way, and I want them chasing us down. The Big Ten, we see how competitive it is already. And so we know that target’s there, and I want everyone’s best shot every night.
“I want everyone’s best shot because that’s going to prepare us for March, and that’s what we’re focused on.”
Benzan added: “Honestly, I love it. That pressure and that expectation, we welcome it.”
Maryland reached all kinds of milestones last season as the wins and accolades piled up. Frese surpassed 500 career wins at Maryland and became the program’s winningest coach. She was named Big Ten coach of the year for the fourth time and Associated Press national coach of the year for the second time after the Terps won the conference championship for the sixth time in seven years and the Big Ten tournament for the second year in a row. Frese became the fourth coach to win the national award multiple times since its inception in 1995.
For Maryland football, another opportunity squandered brings questions about what’s actually possible
Ashley Owusu and Diamond Miller were named all-Big Ten first team and Big Ten tournament co-MVPs. Owusu also was an Associated Press third team all-American. Benzan was all-Big Ten second team and an all-American honorable mention, Bibby was an all-Big Ten honorable mention, and Angel Reese was named to the all-Big Ten freshman team.
Maryland is loaded with talent, but Frese knows it won’t be as simple as running it back because of the previous success.
“The climb to the top sometimes can be easy, but sustaining it, the consistency is the hardest [part],” Frese said. “I think that's probably one of the things I take the most pleasure in is that we have been able to sustain that elite level and consistency year in, year out.
“The grind never stops. It’s recruiting. It’s being able to put your players in positions to be successful. It’s having a great staff, which I’m very fortunate to have surrounded around me with great, hard-working young people that want to put Maryland on their chest. Just proud obviously of what we’ve built and wanting to sustain it.”
Read more from The Post: