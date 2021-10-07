A deal was initially struck in April 2020, but the sale was delayed amid concerns within the Premier League regarding who would control the club and the extent to which the PIF is separate from the state, which stood accused of human rights abuses as well as pirating beIN Sports, which had exclusive broadcasting rights in the Middle East for the 2018 World Cup.
In 2017, Saudi Arabia led Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in a conflict against its tiny Gulf neighbor Qatar, cutting land, sea and air links and imposing an economic blockade. Saudi Arabia sought to place pressure on Qatar for its longtime support of regional Islamist groups and for hosting the widely influential Al Jazeera news channel, which has plagued Middle Eastern leaders with disparaging coverage since 1996.
During the 2018 World Cup, a channel with the tongue-in-cheek name beoutQ appeared on Saudi screens, superimposing its logo over that of beIN’s in the corner. It carried beIN’s coverage in Saudi cafes and restaurants even as piracy warnings appeared on screen.
Under a new administration, Saudi Arabia resumed relations with Qatar in January, ending the blockade after more than three years. On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia allowed beIN channels to be aired inside the kingdom again. On Thursday, the Newcastle deal came to fruition.
In a statement, Newcastle described the investment group as “comprised of long-term, patient investors” and said, “For PIF, one of the world’s most impactful investors, the acquisition is in line with its strategy of focusing on key sectors including Sports and Entertainment, and aligns with PIF’s mission to actively invest over the long term — in this case, to harness the Club’s potential and build upon the Club’s legacy.”
Newcastle, a Premier League outpost in North East England, has been a fixture in the 20-team league, but the club has struggled for relevance in recent years and now sits in 19th place.
Many of the club’s supporters have rooted for the Saudi takeover and infusion of riches; defending Premier League champion Manchester City has thrived under Abu Dhabi-based ownership, as has Chelsea under the ownership of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.
The PIF commands assets valued at $400 billion, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in January.
Before the sale was announced, Amnesty International raised concerns over the deal, particularly because it serves to burnish the image of the crown prince.
“Ever since this deal was first talked about we said it represented a clear attempt by the Saudi authorities to sportswash their appalling human rights record with the glamour of top-flight football,” Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK’s CEO, said in a statement.
Under the crown prince, the Amnesty International statement continued, human rights have deteriorated: Many women’s rights activists remain in jail, transparency is lacking in the case of slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, and the United Nations has called for an investigation into war atrocities in Yemen.
“Instead of allowing those implicated in serious human rights violations to walk into English football simply because they have deep pockets,” the statement continued, “we’ve urged the Premier League to change their owners’ and directors’ test to address human rights issues.”