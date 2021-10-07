But one year ago at this time, on that same field, there wasn’t a college coach in sight. Those coaches were campus-bound because of an NCAA-mandated dead period, and they couldn’t be at DeMatha anyway, because of local pandemic-related restrictions. The Stags didn’t play national showcases or stage hard-hitting practice drills; they dressed in shorts and T-shirts and held a virtual combine.
“Here’s how absurd at times it was,” DeMatha Coach Bill McGregor said, recalling that day last fall, describing a full 120-yard football field with 10 players at a time. Without helmets, shoulder pads or tackling dummies, coaches filmed players doing the 40-yard dash, the standing broad jump and the 5-10-5 agility drill. That’s all they could do.
A year later, as they begin Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play this weekend, the national powerhouses in the D.C. area are still lacking their usual depth of high-level Division I talent.
From 2017 to 2021, the WCAC’s top division (with St. John’s, Good Counsel, Gonzaga, DeMatha and Bishop McNamara) averaged 10.4 players per class in the top 1,000 of 247sports.com’s composite rankings. In the 2022 class, those five schools total three such prospects.
In fact, in the 2022 class, only 34 players from Maryland and three from D.C. have profiles that include any sort of rating on 247sports.com
“It’s not like all of a sudden the players disappeared,” Good Counsel Coach Andy Stefanelli said. “They’re still here. They just didn’t play.”
A fall without football in 2020 meant fewer development opportunities for younger players, and less exposure for older ones — so the area produced fewer elite players, and coaches weren’t around to see those who did break out.
“The top-end talent is definitely there,” said Adam Friedman, a national recruiting analyst for Rivals.com who specializes on the East Coast. “… The depth, you could call it, of the region is a bit down.”
Most teams in the WCAC did play a few games in the spring. But the intensity was lower, the season was shorter and most of the top players opted out to prepare for college.
“That spring tape, we’re hearing from the college coaches, doesn’t compare to a kid, let’s say, in Pennsylvania, who had a normal fall season last year,” Stefanelli said. “Those three or four games that the kids had in the spring, it’s not as much, wasn’t as good. Nobody was as good. We weren’t really playing. We were trying to figure it out.”
In the 2020 and 2021 classes, for instance, Good Counsel sent Landon Tengwall to Penn State, Kris Jenkins to Michigan and Mitchell Melton to Ohio State, but also Miles Cross to Ohio, Jason Scott to Boston College and George Wolo to Buffalo.
In another world, Gary Bryant might be somewhere in that mix. He’s a 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker who shows some of the same traits as the elite Good Counsel defenders who came before him. But until this fall, he just hadn’t played a lot of football. He missed his freshman year at North County with a torn ACL, played mostly on special teams as a sophomore at Good Counsel and then became a starter during a watered-down spring season.
“By the time they saw me, they pretty much already knew who they wanted,” Bryant said.
Some coaches told Bryant they wanted to see film from his senior year, and now they have begun to take notice. Bryant received his first scholarship offer from Bryant in July, and Buffalo, St. Thomas, Merrimack and Sacred Heart followed.
But prospects such as Bryant are also facing a numbers crunch. The NCAA recently granted a free year of eligibility to all athletes because of the pandemic, and the transfer portal has increased mobility between colleges. Power Five programs filled their classes early with established recruits or transfers, and the effects have trickled down to the lower levels.
“There’s a lot of gray area,” Stefanelli said. “Normally they would have a spot — ‘He’s having a great year, we’re offering him. We still have one linebacker spot or one wide receiver spot.’ Now it’s like, ‘Yeah, we love him, he’s doing great, but we’re not sure if we’re going to have a spot for him.’
“It’s just frustrating. You’ve got a kid who, any other time, would have that offer, but he doesn’t have it. Might still get it, but he doesn’t have it.”
This season has brought reason for optimism on that front. Senior prospects are putting together film to compete for whatever spots remain open in recruiting classes. With the NCAA’s dead period passed, college coaches have begun returning to the high schools used to hosting high-profile visitors. And just this week, the NCAA’s Division I Council voted to bump up the 2022 scholarship limit by seven scholarships per school.
So the usual suspects may not have heard the last out of the WCAC after all.
“We have seen an uptick in 2022 offers over the last month or so,” said Adam Friedman, a national recruiting analyst for Rivals.com. “And I think we’ll continue to see that as more players are unearthed from these areas that did not have a regular fall season last year or had an abbreviated season.”
