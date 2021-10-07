In another world, Gary Bryant might be somewhere in that mix. He’s a 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker who shows some of the same traits as the elite Good Counsel defenders who came before him. But until this fall, he just hadn’t played a lot of football. He missed his freshman year at North County with a torn ACL, played mostly on special teams as a sophomore at Good Counsel and then became a starter during a watered-down spring season.