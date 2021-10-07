With his second touch of the game, Cohen ran to his right, found a gaping hole and sprinted 50 yards untouched for a score. That was more like it.
That run set the tone for the Rams, who never abandoned the ground game and eventually overpowered the Spartans, 44-29, in a meeting of undefeated Fairfax County teams.
“We just beat people up every week,” said Cohen, who finished with three touchdowns. “That’s our goal every single week. And we’ve been doing it pretty well this year.”
One of the secrets to that style and this start, Coach Scott Vossler said, is strength in numbers.
“The biggest thing we have going right now is we have a lot of people,” Vossler said. “We can come at opponents with 40 or 50 kids on a Friday night, all varsity-level football players.”
Robinson has 115 players across its JV and varsity teams. That number is impressive, especially considering the reality at other schools. Coming off last spring’s pandemic-shortened season, many local programs have been dealing with a lack of depth. That creates logistical issues and loopholes for effort. If a player doesn’t come to practice or makes a lot of mistakes, he can put the coaching staff in a bind: What are you going to do, not play him?
At Robinson, the Rams’ robust numbers have the opposite effect.
“We don’t have a lot of people that feel comfortable that if they take a day off they’re still going to have a job,” Vossler said. “And that’s been a big part of our success. We have a lot of guys who want to play their best when the opportunity comes.”
West Springfield (5-1), riding the school’s best start since 1988, countered the Rams’ ground game with an effective aerial attack and led by one at halftime. But the Rams (6-0) went ahead for good in the third quarter on an 82-yard fumble return for a touchdown by senior defensive lineman Lyonel Myrthil.
It turns out physical play, impressive depth and a strong running game are also a perfect formula to protect a lead.
“We take a lot of pride in the way we play football,” Myrthil said. “And we wanted to prove out here tonight that it’s the right way to play.”
Read more: