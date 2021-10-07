Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is the NFL’s third-rated passer. He’s fourth in passing yards with his 1,222 through four games. The offense has been revved up accordingly following the offseason trade for Stafford. The Rams rank sixth in the league in scoring, at 28.8 points per game. The issues, surprisingly, have been on defense. Even with the presence of defensive tackle Aaron Donald — the reigning NFL defensive player of the year — and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Rams are ranked 27th in the NFL in total defense. They were first last season.