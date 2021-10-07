“I never actually finished a season in high school,” he said during a rare free period before practice Tuesday. “I had all sort of injuries, one right after another it seemed sometimes. Then I get the chance to start my first college game, and before I know it, I’m hurt again.”
As it turned out, this time, Lavatai got lucky. He got accidentally leg-whipped by a Marshall player and felt pain shoot through his right knee. When trainers and doctors first looked at him, they suspected he might need season-ending surgery. But an MRI exam showed no structural damage, just a deep bruise. He still had to sit out the next two games — against Air Force and Houston — but was the starter Saturday when the Mids rallied late to beat Central Florida, 34-30.
“He doesn’t do anything really spectacular,” Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “He’s not likely to rip off an 80-yard run. But he can turn no gain into six yards because he’s strong enough to run through people. In our offense, extra yards — an extra yard — can be the difference between success and failure.”
Lavatai is big for a Navy quarterback, 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds. That was one reason quarterbacks coach Ivin Jasper started recruiting him when he was a junior at Creekside High in St. Johns, Fla. When Niumatalolo watched him on tape, he saw two things he liked right away. “He had size and could throw,” Niumatalolo said. “He reminded me a little of Will Worth [Navy’s quarterback in 2016] because he can run over people. Will was like a fullback with a good arm. Tai’s the same way.”
Because of his numerous injuries, Lavatai wasn’t highly recruited. Navy was the only Football Bowl Subdivision school to go after him. “Campbell and Jacksonville,” he said, listing the other schools that showed interest. “I didn’t know much about Navy at all before they recruited me. The only reason I knew Navy was a college and not the Navy was because my brother had a friend who went here.”
Lavatai fell in love with the aesthetics of the Yard when he visited the campus, and unlike a lot of recruits, he liked the idea of the disciplined lifestyle Midshipmen live. “I think I needed it,” he said. “High school was really kind of easy, and I needed to come to a place where you had to work to succeed. I think it’s made me a better football player, and I think, ultimately, it’ll make me a better man.”
He still has two years to decide, but right now, he thinks he would like to be a Marine when he graduates. “That certainly takes discipline,” he said, laughing.
It helped that he spent a year at the Navy Prep School — in a number of ways. “It certainly helped me with academics,” he said. “Helped me make the adjustment to college from high school. I had to learn the triple-option offense. I’d never taken a snap under center in high school because we ran a spread offense. And it helped me adapt to the military part of coming here.”
He also got Niumatalolo’s attention — in an Army-Navy game: Army Prep against Navy Prep.
“For those kids, that’s a huge game, it’s a rivalry game, it’s a high-pressure game,” Niumatalolo said. “He played really well, and our guys won a tight game. That’s something you notice. The ability to handle pressure at any level is important.”
The most difficult part of Lavatai’s plebe year was not playing any real football. Because of the pandemic, plebes didn’t take part in preseason practice and there was no JV schedule. He did run the scout team in practice, but except for the weeks when Navy played Army and Air Force, he was running offenses nothing like Navy’s.
“Still, I tried to learn something every day,” he said. “I focused on making the right reads, on getting the ball where it needed to go. It wasn’t like running our offense every day, but I learned.”
So did the coaches when they saw Lavatai in spring ball. Arline had emerged from a revolving door of quarterbacks who attempted to replace Malcolm Perry during Navy’s miserable covid-shortened 3-7 season. In the team’s last three games, the offense produced a total of 13 points, including a shutout loss to Army.
“You can’t beat anybody with zero points,” a frustrated Niumatalolo said after that game.
Arline was the starter when spring ball began. By the time it ended, he and Lavatai were virtually tied. Arline is a hard-nosed runner, but at 5-9 and 176 pounds, he doesn’t have Lavatai’s strength. What he did have was game experience. When it was time to decide on a starter, the coaches were unanimous in wanting to give Lavatai first crack at the job.
It didn’t last long.
“The thing about the option is you know you’re almost certainly going to need more than one quarterback because you get hit so often,” Lavatai said. “Xavier and [third-stringer Maasai Maynor] and I are all good friends. We’re competing for sure, but we’re also pushing each other to get better because we all need to get better for this team to win.”
Even so, Lavatai admits it “killed” him to watch his team get blown out by Marshall after he got hurt and then lose to Air Force and Houston. He thought he was ready to play against Houston, but doctors said to wait another week.
He was the starter against UCF and took every snap. His numbers were hardly overwhelming — 21 carries for 57 yards (and two touchdowns) and 2-for-4 passing for 58 yards. There also were two turnovers.
But the two numbers that mattered most created the final score: The Mids rushed for 348 yards, and the offense spent 41 minutes on the field. That, as Niumatalolo often says, is Navy football: Keep the other team’s offense off the field, and wear out the opponent’s defense. The Mids did that Saturday, which is why they outscored the Knights 17-0 in the fourth quarter.
“Tai made almost all the right decisions,” Niumatalolo said. “He got the ball to the right people at the right times. We haven’t really gotten our [slotbacks] to the edge that way since the last time Malcolm [Perry] was here. That was huge.”
Everyone at Navy knows the offense will have to be at least as good Saturday against SMU — which comes to Annapolis 5-0 and ranked 24th, with a transfer quarterback from Oklahoma who leads the nation with 24 touchdown passes.
Lavatai hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass yet. In fact, no one in a Navy uniform has thrown one all season. But the UCF game showed how the Mids can beat a good team. A quarterback who can turn no gain into six yards is a good place to start.