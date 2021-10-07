Even without injured star forwards Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna, the Americans were artful and dominant in the second half. In his second appearance with the senior squad, Pepi scored from close range in the 49th and 62nd minutes.
It was a much-needed victory after the United States settled for a draw against Canada last month in Nashville in its first home date on the 14-game qualifying schedule. The general rule in qualifying is to win at home and scrap points here and there on the road. A triumph in Honduras, thanks to Pepi’s heroics, compensated for the Canada misstep.
With the results from three other matches pending Thursday, the United States (2-0-2) tentatively moved into first place in an eight-team group that will send three nations to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Berhalter will now turn attention to matches in Panama on Sunday and against Costa Rica on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio.
Jamaica (0-3-1) was also missing two key forwards, both from the Premier League: Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) is injured and Michail Antonio (West Ham) withdrew for logistical reasons.
The Reggae Boyz, seeking their first World Cup berth since 1998, opened the final round with a last-minute defeat in Mexico City, a three-goal home loss to Panama and a 1-1 draw in Costa Rica, leaving them in last place. But several key players based in the United Kingdom were not available because of travel restrictions for the away matches.
In the previous clash with the United States, a Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal in the summer, the Jamaicans were locked in a scoreless match before conceding Matthew Hoppe’s late goal.
Suffice to say, the Americans were not taking this match lightly. And after sputtering through the first three qualifiers, Berhalter seemed to have his players’ full attention for this critical stretch.
There was the usual intrigue leading to the lineup announcement, but Berhalter did not offer any major surprises.
Matt Turner made his fourth consecutive start in goal, getting the nod ahead of Manchester City’s Zack Steffen, who missed last month’s games with an injury and a coronavirus scare. With John Brooks sidelined, Walker Zimmerman joined Miles Robinson in central defense. Dest and Antonee Robinson manned the corners.
Musah made his qualifying debut, joining captain Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie in midfield. Pepi retained the striker’s job, flanked by D.C. United’s Paul Arriola and Aaronson.
New York-born and Spanish-based, Musah carried great expectation after choosing the United States over England, Italy and Ghana last spring. He did not feature in the Nations League in June and missed last month’s qualifiers with an injury.
Ten miles north of the Texas Capitol, waves of fans in red-white-and-blue attire streamed into the green-splashed MLS stadium, which opened in June and has already hosted two U.S. men’s games and one women’s match.
Twenty seconds after the opening whistle, Jamaica’s Kemar Lawrence probably should have received a red card for dragging down Arriola, who had a clean run on goal from 25 yards. Perhaps leery of making a game-altering decision so soon, referee Reon Radix flashed a yellow, instead.
A video assistant referee could’ve settled the matter, but Concacaf does not use VAR in qualifiers because of technological limitations in Central American and Caribbean stadiums.
The Americans buzzed with activity but were off with their last pass and crosses. Jamaica waited to counter, the best early chance coming on Tyree Magee’s bid that was not far from hitting the top right corner.
A slower pace forced the United States into problem-solving against a deep-settled foe — another test for a young, evolving side.
High pressure in midfield by Aaronson created an opportunity in the 33rd minute. Arriola returned the ball to the charging Aaronson, who had a half-step on Damion Lowe as he neared the penalty area.
Lowe’s tackle might’ve been clean, but because Radix called a foul, the Jamaican was in jeopardy of a red card. He escaped with a yellow. The subsequent free kick was deflected over the crossbar.
Turner was tested in the 41st, making a fine diving save on Jamal Lowe’s 20-yard bid.
The half ended to a chorus of boos for the officiating crew.
It took less than four minutes of the second half for the Americans to crack the deadlock. Musah was at the center of it.
Turner rolled the ball out to Dest in stride for a clear run to midfield. He supplied Musah, who took the initiative with a powerful central run. As he encountered resistance, Musah touched the ball wide to Dest, who let the ball do the work before one-timing a cross to Pepi for an angled, seven-yard header into the back corner.
The Americans had also taken the lead in their previous home match, only to concede Canada’s equalizer moments later. This time, they extended their advantage and, once again, they used the length of the field.
At the end of it, Aaronson made a hard run and collected Antonee Robinson’s pass. Allowing the ball to roll, Aaronson surveyed his options. There was a certain one: Pepi, who made a central run and met the cross with a sliding finish at the edge of the six-yard box.
With two games approaching, the two-goal lead allowed Berhalter to rest Pepi and Aaronson in the 68th minute. The ovations were deafening. Soon, Dest, Musah and Adams exited to roars.
Several close calls prevented the score from truly demonstrating the U.S. dominance after intermission.
Notes: With a 23-player maximum, goalkeeper Sean Johnson, defender DeAndre Yedlin and midfielder Gianluca Busio were not in uniform. All seem likely to travel to Panama as Berhalter plans to shuffle game-day rosters and lineups. … The United States is 6-1-6 against Jamaica in qualifiers, 5-0-2 at home.